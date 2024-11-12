CKMS News -2024-11-12- Waterloo proposing “gentle density” zoning changes.



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – Aiming to add housing units while “gently” densifying low-rise residential neighbourhoods, the city of Waterloo is proposing changes to its zoning bylaws and official plan, allowing 4 units and buildings of up to 4 stories on every plot of residential land in the city. Parking minimums will also be reduced under the plan while maximum building height will increase.

City officials are requesting residents provide feedback on the proposals through the EngageWR web portal ahead of a vote in city council in December. Kitchener city council enacted similar changes in March of 2024.

This show features interviews with City of Waterloo planner Tristin Deveau, and Meg Walker, an eviction prevention worker at the Social Development Council of Waterloo Region. Deveau speaks on the details and motivations for the changes, and concerns some residents have brought forward. Walker responds to the proposals and discusses other measures the city could take to reduce housing costs.