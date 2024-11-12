A picture of a new multi-unit house being built where previously a small and dilapidated single unit house stood. The background is a clear blue sky and green trees. There is a large crane in the background as well. The 2 story building being constructed has filled the lot and while being wrapped in house wrap, windows and doors are not installed. Orange construction fencing has been installed by a rookie who gave zero shits, and it is all strewn about. The grounds are hard dirt which show signs of runoff from previous precipitation. The foreground of the picture is the road and sidewalk in front of the house and a concrete utility pole off to the right hand side. photo: dan kellar - CKMS News
Waterloo proposing “gentle density” zoning changes

CKMS News -2024-11-12- Waterloo proposing “gentle density” zoning changes.

dan kellar
Waterloo, ON – Aiming to add housing units while “gently” densifying low-rise residential neighbourhoods, the city of Waterloo is proposing changes to its zoning bylaws and official plan, allowing 4 units and buildings of up to 4 stories on every plot of residential land in the city.  Parking minimums will also be reduced under the plan while maximum building height will increase.

City officials are requesting residents provide feedback on the proposals through the EngageWR web portal ahead of a vote in city council in December.  Kitchener city council enacted similar changes in March of 2024.

This show features interviews with City of Waterloo planner Tristin Deveau, and Meg Walker, an eviction prevention worker at the Social Development Council of Waterloo Region. Deveau speaks on the details and motivations for the changes, and concerns some residents have brought forward. Walker responds to the proposals and discusses other measures the city could take to reduce housing costs. 

 

