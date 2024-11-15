CKMS News -2024-11-15- Cambridge manufacturer to be protested in Canada-wide day of action targeting war plane supply chain

CKMS News -2024-11-14- Cambridge manufacturer to be protested in Canada-wide day of action targeting war plane supply chain.

dan kellar

Cambridge, ON – On November 16th, a “F-35 day-of-action” will be held across the country, to highlight Canadian complicity in the ongoing violence in Palestine and Lebanon by the Israeli military, and to demand a full two-way arms embargo involving Israel.

Arms Embargo Now, the network organizing the protests have focused on the supply chain for the F-35 war plane, which is tied to the death of thousands of civilians and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure including shelters, schools, and hospitals. In Waterloo Region at least 6 manufacturing facilities are linked to the F-35, including local protest target, the PCC Aerostructures’ Centra plant in Cambridge.

While federal liberals have put a stop to some weapons exports. CKMS News asked Liberal MPs in Cambridge Valerie Bradford and Brian May for comment but did not receive any response. CKMS News’ requests to PCC Aerostructures’ Centra for comment also went unanswered.

This show features an interview with Aamina Parkar, an organiser with the grassroots group Neighbours for Palestine Waterloo Region. Parkar discusses the day-of-action and other tactics that are being used to pressure the Canadian government.