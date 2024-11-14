The Clean Up Hour, Mix 292

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a straightforward mix of tunes — I’ll be doing lots more talking starting next week. Quick reminder that we are fundraising, please hit the donate button, to your left, if you would like to support the station!

Tracklist:

Tyler, the Creator, Glorilla, Sexxy Red, & Lil Wayne – Sticky

Young Buck – Get Buck

A$AP Ferg & Denzel Curry – Demons

Lloyd Banks – Season of the Psychos

Benny the Butcher, 38 Spesh, & Busta Rhymes – Jesus Arms

Spice Programmers, Blu, & Cashus King – Go to the store

Westside Gunn – Paulin Paulin Paulin

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, & DJ Drama – Still Praying

Freddie Gibbs – Cosmo Freestyle

Blu & Fashawn – Smack

Jay Worthy, DJ Fresh, & Larry June – More Then Bags

Rejjie Snow – Rio de Janeiro

Da Brat – Funkdafied

DJ Moves, Buck 65, & Lindsay Misiner – Sur Le Flex

Rahzel, Q-Tip, & Questlove – To The Beat

Big Sean & Cash Cobain – Get You Back

Gordo & T-Pain – Target

Serengeti – idiot

DJ Moves & Buck 65 – Crypt Keeper

Da Grassroots & K-OS – Eternal

Thee Anomalous & Able Rock – Day by Day

Adeem – Her Grape Soda is Poison

Juggaknots – Clear Blue Skies (Brewin Remix)

Big Sean & Charlie Wilson – Break the Cycle

Conductor Williams & Domo Genesis – Space Heater

Legit, Calez, & Average Bo – Android88

Ab-Soul, Lupe Fiasco, Punch, & Doe Burger – Peace

my bloody valentine – sometimes

Dear Maryanne – This is Going Well

Mount Eerie – Demolition

See y’all next time!