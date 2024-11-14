The Clean Up Hour, Mix 292

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a straightforward mix of tunes — I’ll be doing lots more talking starting next week. Quick reminder that we are fundraising, please hit the donate button, to your left, if you would like to support the station!
Tracklist:
Tyler, the Creator, Glorilla, Sexxy Red, & Lil Wayne – Sticky
Young Buck – Get Buck
A$AP Ferg & Denzel Curry – Demons
Lloyd Banks – Season of the Psychos
Benny the Butcher, 38 Spesh, & Busta Rhymes – Jesus Arms
Spice Programmers, Blu, & Cashus King – Go to the store
Westside Gunn – Paulin Paulin Paulin
Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, & DJ Drama – Still Praying
Freddie Gibbs – Cosmo Freestyle
Blu & Fashawn – Smack
Jay Worthy, DJ Fresh, & Larry June – More Then Bags
Rejjie Snow – Rio de Janeiro
Da Brat – Funkdafied
DJ Moves, Buck 65, & Lindsay Misiner – Sur Le Flex
Rahzel, Q-Tip, & Questlove – To The Beat
Big Sean & Cash Cobain – Get You Back
Gordo & T-Pain – Target
Serengeti – idiot
DJ Moves & Buck 65 – Crypt Keeper
Da Grassroots & K-OS – Eternal
Thee Anomalous & Able Rock – Day by Day
Adeem – Her Grape Soda is Poison
Juggaknots – Clear Blue Skies (Brewin Remix)
Big Sean & Charlie Wilson – Break the Cycle
Conductor Williams & Domo Genesis – Space Heater
Legit, Calez, & Average Bo – Android88
Ab-Soul, Lupe Fiasco, Punch, & Doe Burger – Peace
my bloody valentine – sometimes
Dear Maryanne – This is Going Well
Mount Eerie – Demolition
See y’all next time!