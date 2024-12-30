Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 95 (Christmas #3), 12/28/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/RadioNowhere241228Episode95Christmas3.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

Christmas Program 2023 Robert’s Creek Elementary
2000 Miles The Pretenders
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht Vienna Boys Choir
Pie Jesu Sarah Brightman, Paul Miles-Kingston.
Hurry Home Jon Anderson
Hallelujah Chorus, from Messiah The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra
Feliz Navidad Jose Feliciano
Easier Said Then Done Jon Anderson
Christmas Must Be Tonight The Band
Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis Tom Waits
The Cherry Tree Carol Kacy & Clayton
Linus and Lucy Vince Guaraldi Trio
Fairytale of New York The Pogues
Auld Lang Syne Andrew Bird

