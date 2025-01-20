Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 98 Dylan 1, 1/18/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/RadioNowhere250118Episode98Dylan1.mp3, 57m50s, 82.0 MBytes

Blowin’ in the Wind Bob Dylan
It’s a Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall Leon Russell
It Ain’t Me Babe Jesse Cook & Melissa McClelland
The Ballad of Hollis Brown The Neville Brothers
My Back Pages The Byrds
Highway 61 Revisited Johnny Winter
Mr. Tambourine Man The Byrds
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry Al Kooper & Stephen Stills
Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again Bob Dylan
Just Like A Woman Jeff Buckley
All Along The Watchtower Dave Mason
Wicked Messenger Faces
Tears of Rage Bob Dylan

