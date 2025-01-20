Radio Nowhere Episode 98 Dylan 1, 1/18/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/RadioNowhere250118Episode98Dylan1.mp3, 57m50s, 82.0 MBytes
|Blowin’ in the Wind
|Bob Dylan
|It’s a Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall
|Leon Russell
|It Ain’t Me Babe
|Jesse Cook & Melissa McClelland
|The Ballad of Hollis Brown
|The Neville Brothers
|My Back Pages
|The Byrds
|Highway 61 Revisited
|Johnny Winter
|Mr. Tambourine Man
|The Byrds
|It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
|Al Kooper & Stephen Stills
|Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again
|Bob Dylan
|Just Like A Woman
|Jeff Buckley
|All Along The Watchtower
|Dave Mason
|Wicked Messenger
|Faces
|Tears of Rage
|Bob Dylan