What Waterloo Region’s home buyers, sellers and renters need to know going in to 2025

Host: Leah Gerber

Heading into 2025, the Region’s potential home buyers, sellers and renters are anxious to know what the outlook is for this year’s real estate market. Experts including Christal Moura of Cornerstone Association of Realtors and Anthony Passarelli of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation say the Bank of Canada’s recent decrease in interest rates means more buyers will be entering the market – hopefully helping the backlog of potential buyers who have been sharing homes or staying at home longer than intended finally buy a home. For renters, the recent federal cap on the number of international student permits will mean a decrease in demand for rental units. This, coupled with the increase of for-purpose rental units completed this year in the region will mean more choice, though not necessarily lower prices, for the region’s renters.