CKMS News -2025-01-22- Extreme cold threatens lives while regional government initiates action.

CKMS News -2025-01-22- Extreme cold elicits advocate pressure and forces regional government action



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – As daytime temperatures dipped below -20 degrees this week in Waterloo Region, anti-poverty advocates in Waterloo Region demanded action from municipal governments to open more indoor space for homeless community members. In response, the region teamed with local service providers to open a new 20 person emergency overnight shelter in Kitchener. A second emergency overnight shelter will open early next week in Cambridge.

This show features interviews with anti-poverty and housing advocate Regan Sunshine Brussé and councillor Jim Erb of the regional government.



Brussé discusses the human rights approach to housing which the regional government adopted in the 2024 Plan to End Chronic Homelessness and offers her thoughts on how to address the extreme cold this winter. Councillor Erb says the regional government and staff are working diligently to address the extreme cold, and he responds to ideas advocates have brought forward such as using Grand River Transit’s bus fleet or regional properties for emergency warming sites.