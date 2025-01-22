The Clean Up Hour, Mix 302

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straight into it with just some minor political talk.
Tracklist:
Busta Rhymes – Salute da Gods!!
Redman – Fat Shirley (Skit)
Redman & Method Man – Lalala
Your Old Droog – What Else?
LEGIT & Alex Wiley – Stanley Cup
A Tribe Called Quest – The Hop
your best friend jippy, Guilty Simpson, & Phat Kat – Secret Agents
Spectacular Diagnostics & Chester Watson – Curse
Logic – French Dispatch
Boldy James, Conway, Styles P, & whothehelliscarlo – Hidden in Plain Sight
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – Street Magic
Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy – Road Runnin
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tom Petty, & Jelly Roll – Last Dance With Mary Jane
Fu-Ten – 5 AM
Serengeti – smooth jazz
Smino & Bun B – Ms. Joyce
J.U.S – save the princess
Julian Malone – The Ghost of Biggie Smalls
Boldy James, RichGains, & Double Dee – Days Go By
Brian Nasty & Wiki – Good Boy
CunninLynguists – When Your World Falls Apart
Julian Malone – Win Some Lose Some
Kendrick Lamar – heart pt. 6
R.A.P Ferreira – up-to-date mythology
Serengeti – lake mead drive
J. Cole & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Miles
Serengeti – What Its Like
Home Brew – Drinking In the Morning
SkyBlew x DJ Reimei – Wander x Wonder
Buck 65 – 15 Minutes to Live
R.A.P Ferreira – inna brand new year exploring the intangible newness of the same old thing.stylin on track 5 of the 1994 batch of beats from jon doe dba the illustrious j dilla
Drake – Fighting Irish Freestyle (LQ)
Mac Miller – 5 Dollar Pony Rides
See y’all next time!