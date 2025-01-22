The Clean Up Hour, Mix 302

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — straight into it with just some minor political talk.

Tracklist:

Busta Rhymes – Salute da Gods!!

Redman – Fat Shirley (Skit)

Redman & Method Man – Lalala

Your Old Droog – What Else?

LEGIT & Alex Wiley – Stanley Cup

A Tribe Called Quest – The Hop

your best friend jippy, Guilty Simpson, & Phat Kat – Secret Agents

Spectacular Diagnostics & Chester Watson – Curse

Logic – French Dispatch

Boldy James, Conway, Styles P, & whothehelliscarlo – Hidden in Plain Sight

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – Street Magic

Casey Veggies & Dom Kennedy – Road Runnin

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tom Petty, & Jelly Roll – Last Dance With Mary Jane

Fu-Ten – 5 AM

Serengeti – smooth jazz

Smino & Bun B – Ms. Joyce

J.U.S – save the princess

Julian Malone – The Ghost of Biggie Smalls

Boldy James, RichGains, & Double Dee – Days Go By

Brian Nasty & Wiki – Good Boy

CunninLynguists – When Your World Falls Apart

Julian Malone – Win Some Lose Some

Kendrick Lamar – heart pt. 6

R.A.P Ferreira – up-to-date mythology

Serengeti – lake mead drive

J. Cole & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Miles

Serengeti – What Its Like

Home Brew – Drinking In the Morning

SkyBlew x DJ Reimei – Wander x Wonder

Buck 65 – 15 Minutes to Live

R.A.P Ferreira – inna brand new year exploring the intangible newness of the same old thing.stylin on track 5 of the 1994 batch of beats from jon doe dba the illustrious j dilla

Drake – Fighting Irish Freestyle (LQ)

Mac Miller – 5 Dollar Pony Rides

See y’all next time!