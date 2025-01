It’s a cold one out there tonight, so we’ve got some chilly and chill tracks to hopefully warm you up a bit (even if just in spirit :). Thank you as always for listening to Through the Static.

Cold Cold Cold – Cage the Elephant

Crying – Bjork

Flipside – Norah Jones

Freddie Freeloader – Miles Davis

When I Was Younger – Bonny Light Horseman

Jane Jane – Bonny Light Horseman

betty – Taylor Swift

Laura Palmer’s Theme – Angelo Badalamenti

Check out the podcast!