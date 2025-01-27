Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/RadioNowhere250125Episode99Dylan2.mp3, 57m59s, 82.0 MBytes
|I Shall Be Released
|The Youngbloods
|This Wheels On Fire
|The Band
|Wanted Man
|Johnny Cash
|If Not for You
|George Harrison
|It’s Alright Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
|Bob Dylan
|Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
|Warren Zevon
|Buckets of Rain
|Bob Dylan
|You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Goin’ To Acapulco
|Jim James & Calexico
|Blind Willie McTell
|The Band
|What Good Am I?
|Solomon Burke
|Everything Is Broken
|R.L. Burnside
|Huck’s Tune
|Bob Dylan
7 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 99, Dylan 2, 1/25/25”
post your setlist a couple of days early if you can. missed the 1st episode. Funny when you start looking at how many people have Dylan songs you really get to see how many people he has touched. try patty smith and senior!
Not sure what you mean. You want me to post “early”? I always post them on Monday after the weekend that they play on the air. They’re both here on my About page.
sorry if I missed the point. I’m only seeing it today 27th. guess I just missed the post.
damn, i was planning a Dylan tribute show in a couple of weeks!
Beat me to it. Some great work on the show but no reggae!
Try toots and the maytals for Maggies farm
pj
no crap radio
the competition…
Hey, feel free! Did you listen to both episodes?
I had to comply with US DMCA rules which forced me to use only 3 Dylan originals. But I think it works. Only hard core Dylan fans would sit thru a solid hour of originals. I really like how it turned out. I was surprised how many covers I had in my library.
Might do a similar Cohen show.
Thanx so much Doctor. Just a great mix of Dylan songs. I enjoyed every bit….
Love ya Cleats ! ❤️
Glad you liked it Struts!