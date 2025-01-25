CKMS News -2025-01-25- City staff share progression on parking space reductions for developments with designated affordable units



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – During the city council meeting on January 27th, Waterloo policy planner Adam Zufferli presented an update on the city’s plan to reduce the number of parking spaces required for housing developments which include at least 25% affordable housing units.

Fewer parking spaces translates into a smaller footprint of each unit and a lower cost of development. The parking space reduction initiative fits into the city’s affordable housing strategy and is a part of the city’s Housing Accelerator Fund plan that was approved by the federal government in April 2024.

Council voted to receive the report and to instruct staff to “finalize the process, legal agreement template, and monitoring framework for reviewing parking reduction requests for affordable housing units”. Public comments on the plan were due on the day of the presentation and Zufferli mentioned they will be included in the final presentation in a month’s time.