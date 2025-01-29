The Clean Up Hour, Mix 303

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the 66th All Things Considered — this time, I’m making the case for Grand Analog, the Canadian hip hop band whose small discography contained many a great record — time to get familiar if you ain’t already!

Tracklist:

LMAO

I Play My Kazoo

Get Live and Go

Magnifico

I’ll Walk Alone

Rap Sheet (This Day On) [feat. Saukrates]

The Great Rhyme Dropper (feat. Shad)

Her Daddy (Don’t Like Me)

4am in Parkdale

Electric City (feat. Shad)

Ballad of the Beast (feat. Shad, Len Bowen & DJ Dopey)

Around This Town

Not Enough Mondays/Crunch (feat. Nester Wynrus & Len Bowen)

Mutations (feat. Posdnous)

Human Beans

Mixtapes: the Slow Ride

Love is a Battlefield

Take It Slow (Spaces & Places)

Sittin On Sunday

Trip the Light Fantastic (feat. Maylee Todd & Len Bowen)

Ride On/Oshiya Dub (feat. Clairmont the Second & 2oolman)

Simmer Me Down

People People

Howl (Like Wolves)

Quiet Life (feat. Steven Mulcare)

Light So Bright (feat. Cadence Weapon)

Lion Head

See y’all next time!