The Clean Up Hour, Mix 303

What’s up, y’all? Tonight’s mix is the 66th All Things Considered — this time, I’m making the case for Grand Analog, the Canadian hip hop band whose small discography contained many a great record — time to get familiar if you ain’t already!
Tracklist:
LMAO
I Play My Kazoo
Get Live and Go
Magnifico
I’ll Walk Alone
Rap Sheet (This Day On) [feat. Saukrates]
The Great Rhyme Dropper (feat. Shad)
Her Daddy (Don’t Like Me)
4am in Parkdale
Electric City (feat. Shad)
Ballad of the Beast (feat. Shad, Len Bowen & DJ Dopey)
Around This Town
Not Enough Mondays/Crunch (feat. Nester Wynrus & Len Bowen)
Mutations (feat. Posdnous)
Human Beans
Mixtapes: the Slow Ride
Love is a Battlefield
Take It Slow (Spaces & Places)
Sittin On Sunday
Trip the Light Fantastic (feat. Maylee Todd & Len Bowen)
Ride On/Oshiya Dub (feat. Clairmont the Second & 2oolman)
Simmer Me Down
People People
Howl (Like Wolves)
Quiet Life (feat. Steven Mulcare)
Light So Bright (feat. Cadence Weapon)
Lion Head
See y’all next time!