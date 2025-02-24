Reader’s Delight , Episode 15

Host, Richard H. Stephens, Fantasy Author, welcomed guest authors, Daryl J. Ball, Sruthi Amalan, and new Reader’s Delight host, Suzanne Craig-Whytock to speak a bit about themselves and read an excerpt from their writings.

Daryl J. Ball is the author of a vampiric journal-type novel called the Tannis Project, and the fantasy series, the Barriers of Mibekel.

Sruthi Amalan is a Tamil diaspora poet who writes to explore her intersecting identities and the world around her.

Suzanne Craig-Whytock, publisher and author, will also be adding the title radio show host to her list of accomplishments when she takes over Reader’s Delight this spring while Richard is away.

Here is episode 15 for your listening pleasure: