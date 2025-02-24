Reader’s Delight, Episode 15 with host Richard H. Stephens, featured guest authors, Daryl J. Ball, Sruthi Amalan, and introduced our new host, Suzanna Craig-Whytock.

Daryl J. Ball is the author of a vampiric journal-type novel called the Tannis Project, and the fantasy series, the Barriers of Mibekel.

Sruthi Amalan is a Tamil diaspora poet who writes to explore her intersecting identities and the world around her.

Suzanne Craig-Whytock is an author, publisher, and the new host of Reader’s Delight.

Please take a moment to enjoy our podcast: