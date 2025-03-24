Reader’s Delight, Episode 16, March 23, 2025 with Sarah Tolmie, Ruth Thompson, and Adrienne Stevenson

Cohosts Suzanne Craig-Whytock and Richard H. Stephens are delighted to share the 16th episode of Reader’s Delight.

On Sunday, March 23rd, we had the privilege to not only speak with 3 more talented authors, but also enjoyed listening as they read excerpts from their books.

Our guests listed by order of appearance:

Sarah Tolmie: Sarah is the author of three collections of poetry with McGill-Queen’s University Press: Check (2020), The Art of Dying (2018: finalist for the Griffin Prize) and Trio (2014: finalist for the Pat Lowther Award). She has published eight books of fiction, embracing short story, novella and novel, including The Fourth Island (2020) and All the Horses of Iceland (2022) with Tor.com, and The Stone Boatmen (2014: finalist for IAFA’s Crawford Award) and The Little Animals (2019: Special Citation at the Philip K Dick Awards) with Aqueduct Press. She is also a medievalist trained at the University of Toronto and Cambridge and is a Professor of English at the University of Waterloo.

To find out more about Sarah’s books, please click here.

Ruth Thompson: Ruth is a Holistic Nutritionist in Cambridge with two books about holistic health—sharing insights on how to balance ourselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

To find out more about Ruth’s books, please lick here.

Adrienne Stevenson: Adrienne writes both nonfiction and fiction, poetry, short stories, and novels. A story of one woman’s courage and perseverance to save her family when the United States invades Canada.

To find out more about Adrienne’s books, please click here.