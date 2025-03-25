NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.21 MAR. 25/25 9PM

…………………………not bad eh?………………………

Some 40’s jazz to start. It always amazes me how talented musicians have been. Artie Shaw was one of Americas finest arrangers. 400 years from now his work will be viewed as modern classical. The completely forgotten Boswell Sisters who have yet to be equaled in their stylistic approach, an early blues diva and a standard from Joe turner.

This weeks movie recommendation Wild in the Streets. A 1968 milestone dystopian vision of how the young come to power in the future. They eventually start dosing anyone over 45 with lsd. Fourteen and fight!

Some ugly songs about death and America.

Ex Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and vocal gymnastics by Ellen Macillwaine.

Poetry/music from three Canadians and some truth from the islands.

This weeks recommended site. bbc.uk. boys from the blackstuff. A gritty 5 episode tv play written by Alan Bleasdale. Life viewed from the perspective of the poor. Gripping and heartrending. Early 80’s.

No ska tonight. They’re locked up under the stairs for being upstarts with a bad attitude.

artie shaw-st james infirmary

boswell sisters-It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing

bessie smith-do your duty

j turner-st louis blues

john martyn-john wayne

nice cave-tupelo

violent femme-hallowed ground

joan osbourne-the man in the long black coat

will white-mournin doves

be good tanya-in my time of dying

johnsmith-ring that bell

tracy nelson-baby please don’t go

jorma kaukonen-another mans done gone

ellen mcillwaine-down so low

harry manx-lay down my worries

john mayall-sensitive kind

chris whitley-radar

matt good-weapon

doors-the wasp

hip-the luxury

marley-zimbabwe

ub40-1 in 10 dub

marley peter tosh bunny wailer-Downpressor Man

toots-living in the ghetto

Fundraising is starting up so go to the sites donate button to help us out.

Thanks from the crew

A tyrant pawn is in place. Welcome to the Apocalypse. It’s not my first.

“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you”. Nietzsche