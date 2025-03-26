Outreach Memo 1

Memo to: Everyone 1

From: Outreach Committee

Topic: Us

So, this is the first attempt at reaching out to our listeners by our little group. Yenny, the unstoppable Carmelo and me, pj. We hope you’ll take a moment to see what’s on our mind and why you should care.

Since 1977 CKMS has been an integral part of the tri-city area. Kept going 24 hours a day 365 days a year by dedicated volunteers that take a lot of pride in informing and entertaining our community. We’ve been the backbone of local news and always offer a voice to the marginalized. We are generally the first voice of the community because we are you.

Like any volunteer organization we must depend on our local support systems for direct financial help but more importantly is actually running a radio station.

A non profit styled group needs community involvement to succeed. This first outreach is to let you know that Radio Waterloo is developing into an integral part of the city’s culture and we need your help to do this.

In return we promise to expand on the opportunities this dynamic city gives us. To do this requires lots of people with a variety of skills. Yenny has a real flair for getting things done, carmello knows everyone in town and I’m discovering buddhism. Besides being cool, everyone around the station works really hard in physically keeping this great station going every day.

We’re approaching you now to invite you to become involved in our little gang here and keep 102.7 an important voice of our region.

My next memo will let you know about a couple of specific needs and how you might be able to become part of our team. You might be surprised how you can develop your interests and being a music dj is only one way of helping out. We’ve got a great little news team that is really active and if you like local sports we’re interested in developing that type of show as well. We’re great people who want to meet you.

That’s it for now. Mail me at nocrapradio@yahoo.com to introduce yourself and we’ll get back to you.

The Outreach Team