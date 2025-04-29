Reader’s Delight Episode 17, April 27, 2025

Episode XVII of Reader’s Delight features authors Emily De Angelis, Sruthi Amalan, and Caitlin Galway.

Emily discusses her new chapbook IN THE SPACE BETWEEN: THE ‘NEW WOMAN’ IN THE WRITING OF FLORENCE CARLYLE and reads some of her poetry as well as excerpts from Florence Carlyle’s work. She also provides a synopsis of her Young Adult novel The Stones of Burren Bay (Latitude 46 Publishing).

Sruthi Amalan speaks about her creative process and reads from her new poetry collection The skin is an ocean, due to be published in 2026 by DarkWinter Press.

Caitlin Galway offers some insight and background to her upcoming short story collection A Song For Wildcats (upcoming with Dundurn Press) and reads an excerpt from the title story in the collection.