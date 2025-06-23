Reader’s Delight Episode 19, June 22, 2025

Episode XIX of Reader’s Delight Features authors Natalie Lim, Alexis von Konigslow, and James Cairns.

Natalie Lim talks about her new poetry collection Elegy for Opportunity (Wolsak and Wynn) and reads several pieces from the collection.

Alexis von Konigslow shares how she wrote her latest novel The Exclusion Zone (Wolsak and Wynn) and reads an excerpt from the book.

James Cairns discusses the evolution of his new essay collection In Crisis, On Crisis (Wolsak and Wynn) with host Suzanne Craig-Whytock and reads from the collection.