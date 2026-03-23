Reader’s Delight, Episode 28, March 22, 2026

Episode XXVIII of Reader’s Delight features authors Danila Botha, Jason Allen, and Paul Edward Costa.

Danila Botha tells us about her new graphic novel Vidal (At Bay Press, 2026) and discusses some of the inspiration behind her latest novel A Place For People Like Us (Guernica Editions, 2025), then reads from the opening chapter of A Place For People Like Us.

Social Media:

Bluesky – @danilabotha.bsky.social

Facebook – Danila Botha

Instagram – @danilabotha

Website – http://www.danilabotha.com

Books – Vidal, A Place For People Like Us

Jason Allen joins us to talk about his debut non-fiction collection of essays, 52 Things To Do In Hamilton: An Insider’s Guide To Fun In The Hammer. We talk about why he wrote the book, the wide variety of activities and events that Hamilton has to offer, and then he reads selections from the collection.

Social Media:

Website: jasonallen.ca

Book: 52 Things To Do In Hamilton

Paul Edward Costa makes an appearance and discusses his writing process, the style and themes that inspired his poetry collections Vigils of the Night Office (DarkWinter Press, 2025 ) and Some Half-Human Creature Thing (Mosaic Press, 2025), and the art of spoken word performance before he reads selections from his works, including his upcoming collection Black Pasture Insurgent (DarkWinter Press, 2027).

Social Media:

Instagram – @paul.edward.costa

Facebook – Paul Edward Costa

Books: Vigils of the Night Office, Some Half-Human Creature Thing