Regime Radio with The All Out Show: David Par Radio! shoutout to 54-40

David Par visits the Regime Radio with Yenny & we have great talks, plus, he chose all the songs for this show.  Check out The All Out Show, Sundays from 4:30-6:30 PM. This Sunday with Dave are 54-40, the Canadian legendary band, who will be at Bingemans Koolhaus on 4th of October.
Here is the playlist for October 2nd Regime Radio:
1. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See – Busta Rhymes                2. It’s My Ego – Ice Cube                                                                                                3. Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z                                                                                4. Midnight Love – Snoop Doggy Dog                                                                  5.  Travellin’ Man – DJ Honda Feat Mos Def                                                     6. Change – 2Pac feat Talent                                                                                     7. One Gun – 54-40

