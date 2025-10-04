Regime Radio with The All Out Show: David Par Radio! shoutout to 54-40

David Par visits the Regime Radio with Yenny & we have great talks, plus, he chose all the songs for this show. Check out The All Out Show, Sundays from 4:30-6:30 PM. This Sunday with Dave are 54-40, the Canadian legendary band, who will be at Bingemans Koolhaus on 4th of October.
Here is the playlist for October 2nd Regime Radio:
1. Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See – Busta Rhymes 2. It’s My Ego – Ice Cube 3. Dirt Off Your Shoulder – Jay-Z 4. Midnight Love – Snoop Doggy Dog 5. Travellin’ Man – DJ Honda Feat Mos Def 6. Change – 2Pac feat Talent 7. One Gun – 54-40