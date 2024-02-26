Rights Back At You is the Amnesty International Canada podcast that examines anti-Black racism, policing, and surveillance. They delve into stories of resistance and meet the people making change unstoppable. From facial recognition and the right to protest to the war on drugs and defunding the police, this series connects the dots and passes the mic to people building a better future now. They unravel the Canada you think you know and challenge the systems that hold back human rights.

Meet the Host

Daniella Barreto is the host and producer of Rights Back at You and Amnesty International Canada’s Digital Activism Coordinator. She was an organizer with Black Lives Matter Vancouver when the group discovered they were under police surveillance. She has a background in epidemiology and public health and is concerned with the intersections of racism, health, and policing. She co-produced RUDE the Podcast and was runner-up in the 2019 Hot Docs Podcast Festival Pitch Competition. Daniella is an immigrant from Zimbabwe to unceded Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh territories (aka Vancouver, BC).

Rights Back At You is syndicated from Amnesty International Canada and airs on CKMS-FM alternate Wednesdays from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.