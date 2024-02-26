This year’s Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie (RVF) podcast series features conversations with eight bilingual and multilingual guests.

Many of this year’s guests have worked or volunteered in campus and community radio.

Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is hosted by Catherine Fisher, and is syndicated from RVF and the NCRA, and airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays from 3:30pm to 4:00pm during the month of March 2024.

List of podcast guests