So Old It’s New ‘2’ Christmas set list for Saturday, Dec. 24/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

A Christmas show for Christmas Eve morning, at risk of being a show, at this busy time of year, that perhaps poses a variation on the question “if a tree falls in the forest and nobody’s there, does anyone hear it?” I’m leading off with classical guitarist Liona Boyd’s wonderful instrumental sampling of various carols. The set is anchored by Jethro Tull’s Christmas album, released in 2003 and featuring some traditionals and other re-recorded Tull tracks by the version of the band, in terms of personnel, as it then existed. As Tull leader Ian Anderson writes in the album’s liner notes, if you fancied the song Bouree, from Stand Up, and the Songs From The Wood album, you’ll likely enjoy the record. It is a truly fine Christmas – or any other time – set of songs.

Speaking of Christmas records, I forgot to include one of my favorite artists, Bob Dylan, croaking his Dylan-esque way through various carols on his 2009 Christmas In The Heart. Perhaps next year. Merry Christmas, all.

Liona Boyd, Christmas Overture The Payolas, Christmas Is Coming John Lennon, Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Elton John, Step Into Christmas Emerson, Lake & Palmer, I Believe In Father Christmas The Kinks, Father Christmas The Who, Christmas

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

Birthday Card At Christmas Holly Herald A Christmas Song Another Christmas Song God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Jack Frost And The Hooded Crow Last Man At The Party Weathercock Pavane First Snow On Brooklyn Greensleeved Fire At Midnight We Five Kings Ring Out Solstice Bells Bouree A Winter Snowscape