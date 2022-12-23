CKMS Community Connections for 19 December 2022: The Christmas Edition with Brian Chris and Chris Collins

Show Notes
Brian Chris and producer Chris Collins are in the studio, and perform a Live, On-Air, In-Studio Christmas concert!
The interview starts at 3m44s.
Brian Chris Online:
- YouTube: Bee Bunch Publishing | YouTube
- Bandcamp: Brian Chris | Bandcamp
- E-mail: td4bc6@gmail.com
- Telephone: +1‑519‑590‑7508
You can get The Broken String by Brian Chris, illustrated by Brittany Barr, and other books from Words Worth Books in Waterloo, or order it online.
Chris Collins Online:
- Website: https://sonicalleystudios.ca/
- Facebook: Sonic Alley Studios | Facebook
- Instagram: @a.k.a_the_wizard | Instagram
- TikTok: A.k.a The Wizard (@chriscollins2022) | TikTok
- Twitter: @SonicAlley | Twitter
- YouTube: Sonic Alley Studios | YouTube
- E-mail: sonicalleystudios@gmail.com
Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-12-19-episode106.mp3 (54.5 MB, 56m43s, episode 106)
Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio will soon be available!
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m47s
|It’s Christmas Time
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Brian Chris with Chris Collins
|3m44s
|Talking with Brian Chris about the Christmas album, the book that goes with it, and the origins of the song. Introducing Chris Collins, Brian’s producer. Talking about Brian’s trip to Nashville, and the song he performed there, Now Or Never.
|11m16s
|Now Or Never
|
(single)
|Chris Collins
|13m14s
|Chris Collins performs the vocals on Now Or Never. Talking about Chris’s studio, Sonic Alley Studios. Discussing Brian’s process for writing songs, and producing them.
|19m16s
|Santa’s On His Way
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Brian Chris with Chris Collins
|20m55s
|Talking about live performances, needing an agent, connections in the music industry. Chris Collins has written music too, but hasn’t recorded any. Working with other artists, like rapper Li’l White Lie. Shoutout to Street Hop for local Hip Hop music. Talking about some of Brian’s older music. Introducing Something About Christmas.
|27m34s
|Something About Christmas
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Brian Chris with Chris Collins
|29m30s
|Talking about Brian and Chris’s musical background. Brian’s musical instrument collection and album and CD collection. Learning music from the Internet. “Practice makes permanent. Perfect practice makes perfect.” Chris has been collecting instruments in his studio, and keeps stuff like lava lamps around for inspiration. Brian gets inspiration from everywhere.
|37m00s
|Talking about Brian’s books. They’re inspirational books for kids. Brian reads an excerpt from Play Your Way, illustrated by Brian’s wife, Brittany Barr. The Broken String is the first book Brian wrote. Brian gives a synopsis of the story, and his aspirations as an author.
|43m30s
|The Broken String
|
(Book)
|Brian Chris, illustrated by Brittany Barr
|47m39s
|Talking about how Brian’s kids like the books, and the music. Introducing It’s Christmas Time by The Grinch.
|49m32s
|It’s Christmas Time – Grinch Version
|
(Single)
|Brian Chris
|52m41s
|Chris’s son heard the lyrics “It’s the worst time of the year” and didn’t realize that it was a joke. But Brian says Christmas is tough, and hopes this song resonates with that feeling. Introducing Special Stuff, and Bob gives the end credits.
|54m33s
|Special Stuff
|
Live, On-Air, In-Studio
|Brian Chris with Chris Collins
YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 19 December 2022
