CKMS Community Connections for 19 December 2022: The Christmas Edition with Brian Chris and Chris Collins

Show Notes

Brian Chris and producer Chris Collins are in the studio, and perform a Live, On-Air, In-Studio Christmas concert!

The interview starts at 3m44s.

Brian Chris at the microphone and wearing a Santa hat
Brian Chris

Brian Chris Online:

You can get The Broken String by Brian Chris, illustrated by Brittany Barr, and other books from Words Worth Books in Waterloo, or order it online.

Chris Collins at the microphone wearing a Santa hat over his baseball cap
Chris Collins

Chris Collins Online:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2022-12-19-episode106.mp3 (54.5 MB, 56m43s, episode 106)

Index

Exclusive tracks recorded in the CKMS-FM 102.7 Radio Waterloo Studio will soon be available!

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m47s It’s Christmas Time CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Brian Chris with Chris Collins
3m44s Talking with Brian Chris about the Christmas album, the book that goes with it, and the origins of the song. Introducing Chris Collins, Brian’s producer. Talking about Brian’s trip to Nashville, and the song he performed there, Now Or Never.
11m16s Now Or Never (Brian Chris sitting on a rock in a field, playing guitar)
(single)		 Chris Collins
13m14s Chris Collins performs the vocals on Now Or Never. Talking about Chris’s studio, Sonic Alley Studios. Discussing Brian’s process for writing songs, and producing them.
19m16s Santa’s On His Way CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Brian Chris with Chris Collins
20m55s Talking about live performances, needing an agent, connections in the music industry. Chris Collins has written music too, but hasn’t recorded any. Working with other artists, like rapper Li’l White Lie. Shoutout to Street Hop for local Hip Hop music. Talking about some of Brian’s older music. Introducing Something About Christmas.
27m34s Something About Christmas CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Brian Chris with Chris Collins
29m30s Talking about Brian and Chris’s musical background. Brian’s musical instrument collection and album and CD collection. Learning music from the Internet. “Practice makes permanent. Perfect practice makes perfect.” Chris has been collecting instruments in his studio, and keeps stuff like lava lamps around for inspiration. Brian gets inspiration from everywhere.
37m00s Talking about Brian’s books. They’re inspirational books for kids. Brian reads an excerpt from Play Your Way, illustrated by Brian’s wife, Brittany Barr. The Broken String is the first book Brian wrote. Brian gives a synopsis of the story, and his aspirations as an author.
43m30s The Broken String The Broken String | Brian Chris | Illustrated by Brittany Barr (book cover with illustration of a guitar with legs at a microphone, with a broken string coming out of the guitar neck at the top of the guitar)
(Book)		 Brian Chris, illustrated by Brittany Barr
47m39s Talking about how Brian’s kids like the books, and the music. Introducing It’s Christmas Time by The Grinch.
49m32s It’s Christmas Time – Grinch Version It's Christmas Time | Written by Brian Chris | Illustrated by Brittany Barr (illustration of a blue snow globe full of children tumbled about on a red background)
(Single)		 Brian Chris
52m41s Chris’s son heard the lyrics “It’s the worst time of the year” and didn’t realize that it was a joke. But Brian says Christmas is tough, and hopes this song resonates with that feeling. Introducing Special Stuff, and Bob gives the end credits.
54m33s Special Stuff CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
Live, On-Air, In-Studio		 Brian Chris with Chris Collins

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 19 December 2022

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

