So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 – on air 7-9 am ET

The latest in my periodic/ongoing series of album replay shows: I’m opening with a progressive rock/concept album in Pink Floyd’s 1977 work Animals, which is one of my favorites by the band yet seemingly sometimes overlooked amid the run of great albums the band released starting with Meddle in 1971 (also often overlooked), The Dark Side Of The Moon in 1973 and continuing through Wish You Were Here in 1975, Animals and The Wall in 1979.

And then a genre shift as we go full reggae with Peter Tosh’s first solo album after he left The (Bob Marley’s) Wailers, the 1976 release Legalize It. Wrapping things up is one of the best live albums of all time, Jerry Lee Lewis’s Live At The Star-Club, Hamburg, from 1964. I’ve been in a Jerry Lee mood since he died recently, built one of my recent shows around him and his 1950s rock and roll contemporaries, so here he is again in that blistering 1964 release.

Set list:

Pink Floyd – Animals

Pigs On The Wing (Part One) Dogs Pigs (Three Different Ones) Sheep Pigs On The Wing (Part Two)

Peter Tosh – Legalize It

Legalize It Burial Watcha Gonna Do No Sympathy Why Must I Cry Igziabeher (Let Jah Be Praised) Ketchy Shuby Till Your Well Runs Dry Brand New Second Hand

Jerry Lee Lewis – Live At The Star-Club, Hamburg