So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, March 11, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

A tribute set to guitarist Gary Rossington, who died last Sunday, March 5, at age 71. I was originally going to do just a few songs but, what the heck, one can always do with a heavy dose of Lynyrd Skynyrd and friends. Still mainly in my usual deep cuts vein, the set features songs Rossington wrote, co-wrote and/or played lead or did a guitar solo on, with both the pre- and post-crash versions of Lynyrd Skynyrd, as well as the short-lived Rossington Collins Band. That group, formed in 1979, produced two albums until disbanding in 1982 and was comprised of several survivors of the 1977 crash –  guitarist Allen Collins, bassist Leon Wilkeson and keyboard player Billy Powell. The Rossington Collins Band also featured singer Dale Krantz, later to become Rossington’s wife.

Before The Rossington Collins Band formed, the surviving Skynyrd members, according to the liner notes on a compilation album I have, discussed a project with Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers, another with members of the Atlanta Rhythm Section and one with Lowell George of Little Feat, which had broken up (later to reform without the late George).

    1. Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Last Rebel
    2. Simple Man
    3. Born To Run
    4. Call Me The Breeze
    5. Don’t Ask Me No Questions
    6. Gimme Back My Bullets
    7. Rossington Collins Band, Don’t Misunderstand Me
    8. Rossington Collins Band, Getaway
    9. Lynyryd Skynyrd, I Got The Same Old Blues
    10. One More Time
    11. On The Hunt
    12. Saturday Night Special
    13. Roll Gypsy Roll
    14. Searching
    15. Swamp Music
    16. Voodoo Lake
    17. Whiskey Rock-A-Roller
    18. Devil In The Bottle
    19. Cry For The Bad Man
    20. We Ain’t Much Different
    21. That’s How I Like It
    22. Edge Of Forever
    23. Still Unbroken
    24. Last Of A Dyin’ Breed
    25. Rossington Collins Band, Pine Box

 

