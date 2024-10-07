So Old It’s New set airing 8-10 pm ET Monday, October 7, 2024

My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list that includes a mini-Kris Kristofferson set in tribute to the singer-songwriter who died last week at age 88.

1. Cream, Those Were The Days

2. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy

3. Led Zeppelin, The Ocean

4. Marianne Faithfull, House Of The Rising Sun

5. The Rolling Stones, Get Close

6. Simon and Garfunkel, Baby Driver

7. Traveling Wilburys, Tweeter And The Monkey Man

8. Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma, (I’m Only Bleeding) live, from Before The Flood

9. The Band, Endless Highway, live, from Before The Flood

10. Kris Kristofferson, The Law Is For Protection Of The People

11. Kris Kristofferson, Just the Other Side Of Nowhere

12. Kris Kristofferson, The Junkie and the Juicehead, Minus Me

13. Kris Kristofferson, The Silver Tongued Devil And I

14. Kris Kristofferson, If You Don’t Like Hank Williams

15. Hank Williams, Weary Blues From Waitin’

16. Cheap Trick, Need Your Love (live) from At Budokan

17. Kiss/Ace Frehley, Rocket Ride

18. Alice Cooper, Killer

19. Traffic, Roll Right Stones

1. Cream, Those Were The Days . . . Short, sweet, seven seconds under three minutes, like a lot of Cream songs as they were often two different bands, the studio band of shorter stuff and the live band with lots of extended workouts of their material, as evidenced on the album from which this track comes, the 1968 release Wheels Of Fire. It was a two-disc set split between studio and live cuts. Those Were The Days was a studio recording yet, within its three minutes, displays all the elements that this “three guys who made a hell of a lot of noise” band as an old friend once described them, could bring to bear. The three guys making a fine musical noise of course being guitarist Eric Clapton, bassist/primary singer Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker.

2. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy . . . Speaking of Clapton and Baker, they soon – along with Traffic’s Steve Winwood and Family’s Rick Grech – formed another supergroup, Blind Faith, after the breakup of Cream. The one studio release is brilliant, yet another of those albums I will forever thank my late older brother for turning me on to, what a musical influence he was as I often cite him as being. RIP, brother Robert.

3. Led Zeppelin, The Ocean . . . Sticking with the water/sea/ocean motif, here’s Zep, dan dan dun dun dun (my word approximation of the opening riff), singing in the sunshine (that’s the opening lyric) . . . and on we go, from the 1973 album Houses Of The Holy.

4. Marianne Faithfull, House Of The Rising Sun . . . Haunting 1964 version of this perennial, made most famous by The Animals but it’s a traditional tune, authorship unknown although web searches well worth doing simply due to the fascinating stories involved around the song. It’s been covered, of course, by countless artists including Bob Dylan on his self-titled debut album, released in 1962. It’s interesting for me, re Faithfull, being a major Rolling Stones fan and therefore of course knowing about her via her 1960s relationship with Mick Jagger, and I knew she had recorded and released music during the 1960s, including covers of some Stones tunes like As Tears Go By, and that she had co-written Sister Morphine from the 1971 album Sticky Fingers. Then she largely faded from view before re-emerging in the public consciousness via her brilliant 1979 ‘comeback’ album Broken English. But it was as if she was an entirely different artist, having gone through and still not totally recovered from various addictions, her singing voice by 1979 entirely different than during the 1960s, having become cigarette-and-booze addled yet as a result compelling on that remarkable album. A great singer/artist, regardless the time period.

5. The Rolling Stones, Get Close . . . Elton John helps out the boys on this typically Stones-ish groover from the 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Great album, universally and rightly praised, and apparently they recorded enough tunes for a followup as band members have confirmed, in various interviews, so let’s go, boys, release another studio set, soon, don’t wait 18 years like last time, between new original material releases. Amazing that band principals Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are 81 and 80 now, Richards turns 81 a week before Christmas, and still going strong. The music seems to keep them alive and spry and brings always to me to mind the great Tom Petty lyric ‘you never slow down you never get old’ from his song Mary Jane’s Last Dance although, sadly, Petty only made it to age 66. Heck, I’m 65, still going strong, work out, honestly feel pretty much how I’ve always felt but who knows what’s around the next corner so here’s hoping, and Petty was found to have had various drug issues, mostly to do with a serious hip injury and subsequent treatments.

6. Simon and Garfunkel, Baby Driver . . . Cool little ditty, always loved it, from the 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water, the title cut of which was a massive hit, No. 1 single pretty much throughout planet Earth but the album itself is so good in terms of depth that it’s not just singles like the title cut or The Boxer or Cecilia, the other official singles (more on an actual Cecilia, from a personal point of view, in a minute) but essentially every song on the record is a worthy listen.

The song Bridge Over Troubled Water always brings me back to Grade 8. We had a school choir. Can’t recall if we all had to be in it, but anyway I wound up in it, alto voice section, my voice wasn’t yet deep enough for bass, and I remember, we were going to sing the song for a school assembly for whatever function and we rehearsed the absolute shit out of it for weeks, and when the night came, parents in the audience, we nailed it.

Shortly after comes the Grade 8 graduation dance and Cecilia, a girl in my Grade 7 and 8 classes. And I had spent 1967-70 in Peru where my father was working at the time so I knew something of Spanish culture but whatever, I had never ‘hit’ on Cecilia my classmate, lovely girl, but somehow or other wound up slow dancing with her that night, but not being aware enough in relationships at that point, that that last dance slow dance might signify something. Which it might have. Who knows what she might have been thinking. A fun what if. 🙂

7. Traveling Wilburys, Tweeter And The Monkey Man . . . I remember this song striking me when the first Wilburys album came out in 1988 featuring Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and George Harrison. Two years later they did a good but less commercially successful second album, cheekily titled Vol. 3, after the passing of Orbison. He died of a heart attack at age 52, two months after the release of Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1. Both albums are full of good songs but because I’m a big Dylan fan, this is the song that initially hit me. The hard-rocking Canadian band Headstones, love ’em, soon enough did a raucous cover version of Tweeter, which became a hit for them. Both versions are worthy excursions in their own ways.

8. Bob Dylan, It’s Alright Ma, (I’m Only Bleeding) live, from Before The Flood . . . An angry, fiery version of the song which first saw studio release on Dylan’s 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home. At the time of release, via its perhaps most renowned line among so many: “But even the president of the United State sometimes must have to stand naked” it could easily have been seen as a diatribe against then US President Lyndon B. Johnson, embroiled in the Vietnam War. By the time of the 1974 Dylan tour with The Band, that lyrical passage took on different resonance given the Watergate scandal which a few months later, in August 1974, ended in the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The 1974 Dylan/The Band tour, beyond the original excellent Before The Flood album, has within the last month been re-released in an expanded 27-CD, 431-track collection from the entire tour. Major Dylan fan that I am, I’ll wait until I can afford it (it’s only about $200 but still) because for one thing, there’s lots of duplication in set lists through the tour and, I’m hoping, as with Dylan’s ongoing Bootleg series, perhaps a 2-CD distillation of it all will be released. But if not, all good; I have Before The Flood, had it since it came out, an excellent live album by Dylan/The Band.

9. The Band, Endless Highway, live, from Before The Flood . . . From that same album, The Band on its own as was Dylan on his own on the previous track although on Before The Flood and through the tour, the artists collaborated as well, with The Band backing Dylan, as they had in the early days, on several songs. A web search of the Before The Flood album will inform as to who played what, when, on the released album.

10. Kris Kristofferson, The Law Is For Protection Of The People . . . From his first, self-titled album, released in 1970. It’s the first of a few tracks, as promised last week and I did play one, Blame It On The Stones, on last Saturday’s show, as a teaser, in honor of and tribute to the amazing songwriter we lost last week at age 88. He truly had a way with words, and what a compelling, forceful voice that could move people. This is the first of several in my mini-KK tribute that I drew from his first album, Kristofferson. Always/often lyrics that rightly call into question the authority of ‘the authorities’, in his subversive manner. Great stuff.

11. Kris Kristofferson, Just the Other Side Of Nowhere . . . Another from his first album, typically heartfelt, relatable lyrics.

12. Kris Kristofferson, The Junkie and the Juicehead, Minus Me . . . Funky type of tune, from 1970, didn’t see official release, as far as I am aware, until a re-released expanded version of his debut album.

13. Kris Kristofferson, The Silver Tongued Devil And I . . . Another of those hurtin’ type tunes from KK, lots of booze-etc fuelled lyrics which reflected a lifestyle Kristofferson eventually kicked. Title cut from his 1971 album.

14. Kris Kristofferson, If You Don’t Like Hank Williams . . . “Honey, you can kiss my ass.” From the 1976 release Surreal Thing wherein KK name drops the great Williams along with many others like Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Joni Mitchell, Waylon Jennings, the Allman Brothers, Linda Ronstadt and The Rolling Stones, again, dating back to Blame It On The Stones, apparently a band he truly adnired and cared about.

15. Hank Williams, Weary Blues From Waitin’ . . . Speaking of Hank Williams . . . A song he originally recorded in 1951, eventually released in September 1953, nine months after Williams died, at age 29, on New Year’s Day of that year. A typical Williams hurtin’ tune:

“Through tears I watch young lovers

As they go strolling by

For all the things that might have been

God forgive me if I cry.”

16. Cheap Trick, Need Your Love (live) from At Budokan . . . A slow-building groove that eventually takes off into hard riff rock during its near-nine minute voyage.

17. Kiss/Ace Frehley, Rocket Ride . . . Good rocker, a double entendre lyrically about space travel and sex. It was one of five new at the time studio tracks that were slapped onto the vinyl side four of the initial release of Kiss Alive II, which came out in 1977. I’m not much of a Kiss fan, but this is a case of not necessarily liking a band, but liking a particular song in this case one written and sung by the band’s lead guitarist. And I always seem to think of Kiss when I play Cheap Trick, largely because I saw them on tour together at the old Pontiac Silverdome, outside Detroit, in 1979. Cheap Trick was big at the time thanks to the hit live album At Budokan. A college buddy of mine and I missed their Toronto show but caught them about a week later in Michigan. Unbeknownst to us, until we picked up a Detroit newspaper, this is pre-internet days, was that Cheap Trick was opening for Kiss as a ‘special guest’ on the Kiss tour. So, I saw, by accident, Kiss’s typically over the top hilarious but good performance, preceded by Cheap Trick’s solid show. One of my younger brothers was the big Kiss fan in the family but never managed to see them live.

18. Alice Cooper, Killer . . . Deep, dark, spooky, early Alice, the title cut from the 1971 album that yielded the singles Under My Wheels and Be My Lover. A year later came the album School’s Out with the title track hit single, in 1973 Billion Dollar Babies, and superstardom.

19. Traffic, Roll Right Stones . . . Typically intoxicating Traffic, to me, anyway, that lovely percussive rhythm that permeates so many of their tracks, particularly on extended pieces like this near-14 minute epic from the 1973 album Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory.