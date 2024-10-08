CKMS News -2024-10-08- Municipal-lands development partnership proposal deadline passed.

dan kellar

Waterloo – During Monday’s council meeting, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said that she is “excited to see that there were a number of applications that came in” to develop city owned land near RIM park in Waterloo. McCabe also called the project at 2025 University Ave E, “a significant opportunity for the city”.



In June, CKMS News reported that “the project aims to provide over 700 homes in a sustainable, affordable neighbourhood with commercial opportunities”.

The project is partially funded by the federal Housing Accelerator fund and is awaiting a provincial Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) which will fast track development.

This show features Ron Ormson, the Commissioner of Integrated planning and public works for the city of Waterloo speaking at the October 7th council meeting. After discussing other housing and development plans the city is working on, Ormson outlined the next steps on the 2025 University Ave project.