The Clean Up Hour, Mix 287

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a two hour return to the summer of 2004!
Tracklist:
Lloyd Banks – On Fire
Jadakiss – The Passion of Kiss
The Roots – Don’t Say Nuthin
Young Buck & 50 Cent – Let Me In
Lil Wayne – Go D.J.
Jadakiss & Nate Dogg – Time’s Up
Mobb Deep – Got It Twisted
Saigon – Pop Quiz (Multiple Choice)
Juelz Santana – Jump Jump Jump
50 Cent – Southside
Nickelus F & Lil Lee – Burglar Love
Method Man, Redman, & Snoop Dogg – We Some Dogs
213 – My Dirty **
LL Cool J – Headsprung
Proof & T-Flam – Runnin! Yo Mouth
The Streets, Kano, Donae’o, Lady Soverign, & Tinchy Stryder – Fit But You Know It (Donae’o Remix)
Viktor Vaughn – Ode to Rode Rage
Beastie Boys – Ch-Check It Out (Just Blaze Remix)
The Pharcyde – Bongloads II
Masta Ace, Punch & Words – Travelocity
Slum Village, Kanye West, & John Legend – Selfish
Consequence, Kanye West, & Kharyee – So Soulful
Mase – Welcome Back
The Roots – Star/Pointro
The Streets – Dry Your Eyes
The Game, Dr. Dre, & Jay-Z – Get Your Money Right
See y’all next time!