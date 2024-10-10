The Clean Up Hour, Mix 287

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a two hour return to the summer of 2004!

Tracklist:

Lloyd Banks – On Fire

Jadakiss – The Passion of Kiss

The Roots – Don’t Say Nuthin

Young Buck & 50 Cent – Let Me In

Lil Wayne – Go D.J.

Jadakiss & Nate Dogg – Time’s Up

Mobb Deep – Got It Twisted

Saigon – Pop Quiz (Multiple Choice)

Juelz Santana – Jump Jump Jump

50 Cent – Southside

Nickelus F & Lil Lee – Burglar Love

Method Man, Redman, & Snoop Dogg – We Some Dogs

213 – My Dirty **

LL Cool J – Headsprung

Proof & T-Flam – Runnin! Yo Mouth

The Streets, Kano, Donae’o, Lady Soverign, & Tinchy Stryder – Fit But You Know It (Donae’o Remix)

Viktor Vaughn – Ode to Rode Rage

Beastie Boys – Ch-Check It Out (Just Blaze Remix)

The Pharcyde – Bongloads II

Masta Ace, Punch & Words – Travelocity

Slum Village, Kanye West, & John Legend – Selfish

Consequence, Kanye West, & Kharyee – So Soulful

Mase – Welcome Back

The Roots – Star/Pointro

The Streets – Dry Your Eyes

The Game, Dr. Dre, & Jay-Z – Get Your Money Right

See y’all next time!