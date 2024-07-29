So Old It’s New set airing 8-10 pm ET tonight, Monday, July 29, 2024

Music for a Monday night . . .

1. The Guess Who, Key

2. Steppenwolf, Monster/Suicide/America

3. Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Change Your Mind

4. Neil Young, Scenery (from 1995’s Mirror Ball album, with Pearl Jam as Young’s backing band)

5. Dire Straits, Once Upon A Time In The West (live)

6. Headstones, Hotel Room

7. Saga, Humble Stance

8. Klaatu, Around The Universe In 80 Days

9. Queen, The Prophet’s Song

10. Rainbow, Mistreated (live)

11. Mick Taylor, Twisted Sister

12. The Rolling Stones, Around And Around (live, Love You Live El Mocambo side)