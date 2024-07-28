A picture from inside the mega-block game room at Activate games. The walls and ceiling are black, with small screens displaying a number, which site above a bottom half way up the walls. the floor is outlined in illuminated green tiles and the rest of the floor has illuminated white or red tiles, or are not illuminated. Four adult gamers are standing on the tiles.
CKMS News -2024-07-28- Activate’s homecoming introduces new gaming experience to Waterloo Region

CKMS News -2024-07-28- Activate's homecoming introduces new gaming experience to Waterloo Region

dan kellar
Cambridge, ON – A new active entertainment experience is available in Cambridge as Activate Games has opened a new location. The Winnipeg-based company, now with 26 locations across the continent, says it is the world’s first active gaming experience, which “seamlessly blends physical activity with gaming.”

Ahead of the grand opening on July 22nd, CKMS News spoke with Activate Games’ Canadian Director of Marketing and Communications, Tanya Williams who discussed Activate’s origins and operations. 

Originally from Waterloo Region, Activate co-founders Adam and Meghan Scmidt said in a recent press release “This opening is more than just an expansion; it’s a heartfelt return to our hometown”.

This show also features segments from an Interview with Dr. John Edison Muñoz, an adjunct professor at the University of Waterloo, and a researcher with the school’s Games Institute. Dr. Muñoz speaks on the state of the research for Exergames and the technology’s use beyond entertainment.

A picture from inside the laser room at Activate Games. The room has a dark floor, wall and ceiling, with a pink haze in the top left. There are about a dozen green laser beams coming towards the camera and 3 adult gamers are avoiding breaking the lasers path. Real cat burglar/special agent style.
CKMS News journalist MP Holmes was crowned news-team champion at the end of our complimentary gaming session. This photo is a close approximation of our maneuvers, supplied by Activate Games.

