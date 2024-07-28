CKMS News -2024-07-28- Activate’s homecoming introduces new gaming experience to Waterloo Region

dan kellar

Cambridge, ON – A new active entertainment experience is available in Cambridge as Activate Games has opened a new location. The Winnipeg-based company, now with 26 locations across the continent, says it is the world’s first active gaming experience, which “seamlessly blends physical activity with gaming.”

Ahead of the grand opening on July 22nd, CKMS News spoke with Activate Games’ Canadian Director of Marketing and Communications, Tanya Williams who discussed Activate’s origins and operations.

Originally from Waterloo Region, Activate co-founders Adam and Meghan Scmidt said in a recent press release “This opening is more than just an expansion; it’s a heartfelt return to our hometown”.

This show also features segments from an Interview with Dr. John Edison Muñoz, an adjunct professor at the University of Waterloo, and a researcher with the school’s Games Institute. Dr. Muñoz speaks on the state of the research for Exergames and the technology’s use beyond entertainment.