Time’s up for the Wastewater Surveillance Initiative in Waterloo Region

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

As of July 31st, the Ontario government will discontinue the Wastewater Surveillance Initiative. Unlike situations in Peterborough and Ottawa, funding for the program has not materialized from the Region of Waterloo. Councillor Colleen James updated CKMS News on the situation locally stating the Region is seeking federal support to keep the regional surveillance programs operational.

Wastewater surveillance data has fueled numerous research projects and imparted information that health authorities could rely on to accurately predict and prepare for illness outbreaks.

The cancellation has had its critics, including Professor Trevor Charles, director of the Waterloo Centre for Microbial Research.

Professor Charles discusses the potential for negative impact on public health preparedness and the loss of a world-leading research community in Ontario. The Ottawa Science Policy Network highlights that 95 researchers will be affected, potentially leading to a brain drain.

Despite government assurances of continued efforts, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not disclosed any plans to take over the initiative.