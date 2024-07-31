Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 38 – 31/07/24

Inspiration is the name of the game today (although honestly it was probably more just me yapping when it comes down to it :), drawing from different eras and genres, connected and made timeless through inspiration.

  • The Wedding List – Kate Bush
  • Echo – Clairo
  • Beginners Luck – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
  • Mutilated Lips – Ween
  • Buckingham Green – Ween
  • Lonely Woman – Ornette Coleman
  • King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1 – Neutral Milk Hotel
  • Hailstorm! – Jordan Kalist

