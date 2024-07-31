Through the Static Episode 38 – 31/07/24

Inspiration is the name of the game today (although honestly it was probably more just me yapping when it comes down to it :), drawing from different eras and genres, connected and made timeless through inspiration.

The Wedding List – Kate Bush

Echo – Clairo

Beginners Luck – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Mutilated Lips – Ween

Buckingham Green – Ween

Lonely Woman – Ornette Coleman

King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1 – Neutral Milk Hotel

Hailstorm! – Jordan Kalist

