CKMS News -2024-08-01- Ontario pirate festival drops anchor outside of Guelph in Marden Park

Ontario Pirate Festival Drops Anchor In Marden Park, Outside Guelph

dan kellar

Marden, ON – Dropping anchor 1.6 nautical miles north-west of Guelph to set up the Dry Bluffs shanty town, the Ontario Pirate Festival will take over Marden Park on the civic holiday long-weekend. The immersive festival will have different styles of live entertainment, local vendors, “food for yer gob”, an ale and grog house, “the spray of the sea” (misting tents), and child-focused theater.

This show features an interview with Captain Zoltan the Adequate, who along with captain Kelly have taken over organizing the festival, following a few years of the event sailing through choppy waters. Calling this the “recovery breakout year” Captain Zoltan gives CKMS News the details on what folks can expect at the festival over the weekend, provides some background on the festival’s voyage, and answers one of life’s big questions “Why Pirates?”