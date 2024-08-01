The Clean Up Hour, Mix 277

Dat ***** Daz, Kurupt, Soopafly, Tray Deee, Bad Azz, & Techniec – Gang ****** *** Criminal

Curren$y – Wreckognize

Kool G Rap, DJ Polo, Ice Cube, Scarface, & Bushwick Bill – Two to the Head

Above the Law – Murder Rap

Wiz Khalifa – In the Cut

Polyester the Saint & Krondon – Bury Me in My House Shoes

The Game, Mozzy, ToBi, & Osbe Chill – Carmen Electra

Lupe Fiasco – I Gotcha

Snoop Dogg – Promise I

Dom Kennedy – In the Daytime

Jay Worthy, DaM Funk, Polyester the Saint, & Leven Kali – Rich Today

Casey Veggies & Dylvinci – Nostalgia

Larry June & DJ Fresh – Organic Watermelon Juice

Ramriddlz – Gang $igns

G Perico & 2Eleven – State and Fed

Stalley & Jay Worthy – MiddleWest

Action Bronson & Larry June – Kompressor

Childish Gambino, Jorja Smith, & Amaarae – In the Night

Westside Boogie, Kalan Fr.fr, & Mamii – SOMETHIN STRANGE

Bobby Valentino & Timbaland – Anonymous

Bow Wow & T-Pain – She’s My

YG & Tory Lanez – Me and My *****

Cousin Stizz – Gone Til November

Big K.R.I.T – Layup

Blu, Evidence, Domo Genesis & Navy Blue – Lights at Night

Common, Posdnous, & Pete Rock – When the Sun Shines Again

Cocaine 80s & Nas – Chain Glow

R.A.P Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura – bending corners (sittin sidewayz revisited)

Obscure Disorder – The Grill

Asher Roth, Heather Grey, & Murkage Dave – Sacred

Your Old Droog – Grandmother’s Lessons