Federal government announces $25 million for affordable housing builds, repairs in Waterloo Region

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON





The federal government has announced over $96 million in contributions and loans aimed at affordable housing across South Central Ontario, including Waterloo Region.

Locally, the funding amounts to $25 million which will help create 336 new affordable homes and repair more than 7,300 homes in the region.

The announcement was made at an affordable housing construction site in Kitchener on Thursday. The event was attended by political representatives, including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, Regional Coun. Colleen James, and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Jenna Sudds, who made the announcement on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Key local projects that will receive this funding, include the revitalization project at 82 Wilson Ave., St. Mark’s Place in Kitchener and the Beaver Creek Housing Cooperative in Waterloo.

The federal government has also introduced a “frequent builder” status to streamline funding applications for experienced builders.

