So Old It’s New set for Monday, January 13, 2025 – on air 8-10 pm ET

My track-by-track tales follow the bare bones list. Audio log of the show will be posted after it airs. Song clips also available on my Facebook page.

My track-by-track tales:

1. Budgie, Napoleon Bona Part 1 & 2 . . . A slow build for two minutes then the musical “galloping” begins and from 2:45 onward in this seven-minute track we’re in Iron Maiden territory . . . except that Iron Maiden, which came into existence after Budgie had long been around with its galloping sound, complete with great echo effect, is actually in and has always been, in Budgie territory. A highly influential band from Wales but as can happen, Budgie was not nearly as commercially successful as many of the groups (like Maiden and Metallica to name two, both of whom have covered Budgie songs like, in Metallica’s case, Breadfan and Crash Course In Brain Surgery) it influenced.

2. George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Night Time (from Live In Boston 1982: The Complete Concert) . . . From a concert initially released that year as a 12-track album simply called Live In Boston, 1982 but re-released as the full 25-song show (plus two spoken-word intro to song tracks including audience participation) in a 2-CD set in 2020. Typical Thorogood raunch and roll, taken to more raucous heights in the live arena.

3. The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Midnight Moses . . . A driving rocker from the band’s 1972 debut album Frame. Nice guitar work from Zal Cleminson, later a member of Nazareth for two albums – 1979’s No Mean City and the 1980 release Malice In Wonderland with its hit single Holiday.

4. The Everly Brothers, Lord Of The Manor . . . A haunting soundscape from 1968. Hey, that rhymes. 🙂 An at least somewhat uncharacteristic song if all you know about the Everlys is their early hits and sound, material like Bye Bye Love and Wake Up Little Susie. Great ones, those two, and many others, to be sure. But this one, after their halcyon days, is as good in its own way.

5. Murray McLauchlan, Child’s Song . . . A beautiful, touching, at least somewhat sad, definitely thought-provoking song about family. It’s from MM’s 1971 debut album Song From The Street, a title echoed in the excellent 2-disc compilation The Best Of Murray McLauchlan: Songs From The Street, released in 2007.

6. Gene Clark, Some Misunderstanding . . . From a song about family by Murray McLauchlan to one digging even deeper, perhaps. A meaning of life song of questions and attempts at answers from what was apparently a tortured soul in Clark, a founding member of The Byrds who arguably – despite his writing such Byrds hits as I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better and Eight Miles High – tends to be given short shrift as compared to Jim/Roger McGuinn and David Crosby of that great group. Clark later went solo and the highlight of his output, to me, anyway, is the 1974 album No Other with its terrific title cut I’ve played on the show before, among many great songs, like this outstanding extended ballad. Yet the album bombed, commercially, much to the fragile Clark’s consternation as he, thanks in part to circumstances such as a divorce, and drug abuse, declined both personally and professionally. He died at age 46, in 1991 from heart disease resulting in part from a bleeding ulcer after he had already been diagnosed with throat cancer.

7. Joe Jackson, Fools In Love (from Live 1980-86) . . . As the album subtitle says “new interpretations of 22 classic songs featuring four different bands”. It’s divided into selections from various Jackson albums and their supporting tours between 1980 and ’86. Songs are drawn from the 1980 Beat Crazy tour, the Night And Day trek of 1982-83, Body And Soul in 1984 and the Big World tour of 1986 which was the first time I saw him live. The twist is, you get revamps of songs, like this seven-minute version of Fools In Love. It first appeared, at a shade more than half this live length, on JJ’s punk/new wave album debut Look Sharp! in 1979. But, taken from the Night And Day tour for the live album, it’s rearranged (while still recognizable) in the jazzy style of that 1982 studio record that featured the top 10 single Steppin’ Out. Not to all tastes, perhaps, but I like this version. I’m a big fan, seen Jackson in concert a few times and, as he writes in the live album liner notes, he likes to keep things interesting for himself and his bands and hopefully the audiences appreciate it. I think most of his fan base does, knowing his wide variety of musical approaches through the years. And, as he says, you can always play the studio albums if you prefer those versions although inevitably, you might jar some concert-goers not fully up on Jackson and expecting note-for-note copies of the studio songs.

8. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Brave Strangers . . . . From that period of the mid- to late 1970s into the 1980s when Seger was on an amazing hot streak of hit albums and singles. The breakthrough came via Live Bullet in 1976 which – as with Kiss Alive and Frampton Comes Alive! – featured his earlier material like Turn The Page and Beautiful Loser, done in the live environment and released on what became a hit double vinyl album. Then came the studio album Night Moves in 1976 with its title cut hit single along with the song Mainstreet followed in 1978 by the Stranger In Town album that yielded Brave Strangers but also four of Seger’s enduring songs – Still The Same, Hollywood Nights, We’ve Got Tonite and the ubiquitous party hit Old Time Rock and Roll. The roll continued with the 1980 album Against The Wind, its title cut hit single and others like Fire Lake and You’ll Accomp’ny Me. I remember browsing in the old Yonge Street Sam The Record Man store in downtown Toronto when Against The Wind came out; it was playing on the store’s sound system and I overheard someone perusing the records racks close to me and all he said was ‘sounds like new Seger’ and it was. Instant buy.

9. David Bowie, Beauty And The Beast (live, from Stage) . . . From Bowie’s 1978 tour, live version of a song that met with minor singles chart success in the UK, from Bowie’s 1977 studio album “Heroes”. Fine guitar interplay between Carlos Alomar, who was in Bowie’s band from the mid-1970s to the early 2000s, and Adrian Belew, known for stints with Frank Zappa, guest appearances with Talking Heads around the time of the Heads’ 1980 album Remain In Light, and as a member of King Crimson from 1981-2013.

10. King Crimson, Frame By Frame . . . Speaking of Adrian Belew in King Crimson . . . From the 1981 album Discipline which marked the return of King Crimson, with a Talking Heads-like sound of that period, after the initial disbanding of the group in 1974. The new lineup – initially called Discipline – was founding member/leader Robert Fripp on guitar along with Belew, drummer Bill Bruford, noted for his work in Yes and earlier versions of King Crimson, and bassist Tony Levin. Frame By Frame also became the name of a 1991 Crimson box set.

11. Lee Harvey Osmond, Kingdom Come . . . Up tempo chugger from one of Canadian artist Tom Wilson’s many projects, all of which I’m a big fan of including The Florida Razors, Junkhouse, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings and his solo work.

12. T-Bone Burnett, Monkey Dance . . . Swirling, hypnotic stuff from Burnett’s 1987 album The Talking Animals. A reputable artist in his own right, Burnett, a guitarist in Bob Dylan’s band during the 1970s, is perhaps better known for his production work with myriad musicians – Elvis Costello, John Mellencamp, Los Lobos, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, Elton John and Gregg Allman among them – as well as film soundtrack work including the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line.

13. T. Rex, Life’s An Elevator . . . A spooky, acoustic selection about how, yes, life, like an elevator, goes up and down. Profound. 🙂 T. Rex, led by the late Marc Bolan, remains universally known for the 1972 hit Get It On aka Bang A Gong (Get It On) but consistently topped the singles and album charts in the UK. Life’s An Elevator was the B-side to the 1976 non-album single Laser Love.

14. The Rolling Stones, Moonlight Mile . . . About cocaine (‘a head full of snow”) although Mick Jagger denied it, although given the lyrics it’s part of it. But, more so, a tale of life on the road for a rock band, any touring artist or, really, people like long-haul truck drivers.

Here’s the full lyrics of this beautiful song from the Sticky Fingers album, a deep cut (although well-known and highly regarded by Stones fans) which I was blown away to see and hear the band play in 1999 in Toronto on their No Security tour.

When the wind blows and the rain feels cold

with a head full of snow

with a head full of snow

In the window there’s a face you know

Don’t the night pass slow

Don’t the night pass slow

The sound of strangers sending nothing to my mind

Just another mad mad day on the road

I am just living to be lying by your side

But I’m just about a moonlight mile on down the road

Made a rag pile of my shiny clothes

Gonna warm my bones,

Gonna warm my bones

I got silence on my radio

Let the air waves flow,

Let the air waves flow

For I’m sleeping under strange strange skies

Just another mad mad day on the road

My dreams are fading down the railway line

I’m just about a moonlight mile down the road

I’m hiding sister and I’m dreaming

I’m riding down your moonlight mile

I’m hiding sister and I’m dreaming

I’m riding down your moonlight mile

There I go now coming home now baby

Yeah, there I go now coming home now baby

Yeah, I’m coming home ’cause

I’m just about a moonlight mile on down the road

On down the road, down the road



15. Quicksilver Messenger Service, Mona/Maiden Of The Cancer Moon/Calvary (live, from Happy Trails) . . . Improvisational psychedelic/acid rock from the San Francisco band that incorporates Bo Diddley’s Mona with two of Quicksilver’s instrumental originals. The songs, which segue into each other, total almost 24 minutes which momentarily gave me pause in terms of whether to play them together but this is independent radio, we’re not wedded to formatted or corporately-mandated song sets so, what the heck? I’ve done similar before with long pieces like Pink Floyd’s 23-minute Echoes, just one example. I was originally just going to go with the 13-minute Calvary but the three songs belong together as a suite. Besides which, it’s never boring, at least to me, and features great guitar interplay between John Cipollina on lead and Gary Duncan on rhythm. It formed most of the second side of the original vinyl of 1969’s Happy Trails album which concludes with the band’s version of that Roy Rogers/Dale Evans song as the title track. The first side was Quicksilver’s take on Diddley’s Who Do You Love, known as the Who Do You Love Suite. It’s split into Diddley’s song, which opens and closes the suite, around improvisations from the individual band members titled When You Love, Where You Love, How You Love and Which Do You Love.