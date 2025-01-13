No library? No problem. Kitchener Public Library and city staff co-launch a new library locker pilot

An indigo-coloured locker system sits in a community centre lobby. It comes equipped with a screen interface for people to access the library’s system as well as the materials they have placed on hold. Materials for pick up are held in anonymous locker cubbies only accessible with the holder’s library card number. There are other locker cubbies that showcase the materials inside so that people can see what is available to borrow at the locker.
Starting this week, people can access the Kitchener Public Library’s resources through a library locker pilot program, with lockers located at Victoria Hills and Chandler Mowat community centres. The lockers function like mini library vending machines, with resources accessible for anyone with a library card number. If you residents don’t have a library card, they can sign up for one online – even through the community centre’s public computers – and instantly start using the library lockers with their new card number. The whole purpose is to bring libraries closer to neighbourhoods that are relatively further away from actual library branch locations, and make accessing library resources easier for everyone.

