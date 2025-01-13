No library? No problem. Kitchener Public Library and city staff co-launch a new library locker pilot

Host: Leah Gerber

Starting this week, people can access the Kitchener Public Library’s resources through a library locker pilot program, with lockers located at Victoria Hills and Chandler Mowat community centres. The lockers function like mini library vending machines, with resources accessible for anyone with a library card number. If you residents don’t have a library card, they can sign up for one online – even through the community centre’s public computers – and instantly start using the library lockers with their new card number. The whole purpose is to bring libraries closer to neighbourhoods that are relatively further away from actual library branch locations, and make accessing library resources easier for everyone.