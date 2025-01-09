CKMS News -2025-01-09- New mental health tool accessible for youth in Ontario

CKMS News -2025-01-09- New accessible mental health tool for youth in Ontario



dan kellar

Ontario – A recent report highlights that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a decline in mental health in Canada. The Canadian Mental Health Association’s State of Mental Health in Canada 2024 report shows 26% of people reported “poor” or “fair” mental health in 2021, up from 8.9% in 2019.

The report, which was released in November 2024 revealed that “2.5 million people with mental health needs in Canada reported that they weren’t getting adequate care”.



One initiative to help address mental health care is “One Stop Talk”, which “provides immediate access to mental health services, when they’re needed, wherever they’re needed.” The service, which launched in the fall of 2024, and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health, is free to access and is available for youth up to 18 years of age.

In Waterloo Region, Camino Wellbeing and Mental-health are One Stop Talk partners, but were unavailable for an interview.

This show features an interview with Robert Royer, the Vice President of strategy for Strides Toronto, a mental health and development support organization and a leading partner of the One Stop Talk initiative.