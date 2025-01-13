Radio Nowhere Episode 96, 1/4/25

You Got Me Floatin’ P.M. Dawn

Red House Buddy Guy

A Girl Like You Smithereens

Chaise Longue Wet Leg

Every Time The Sun Comes Up Sharon Van Etten

Bargain The Who

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere Bob Dylan

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere The Byrds

Waves The Red Plastic Buddha

We’ve Been Here Before The New Pornographers

Darling Shade The New Pornographers

Water Song Hot Tuna