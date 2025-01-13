Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 96, 1/4/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/RadioNowhere250104Episode96.mp3, 57m43s, 82.0 MBytes

You Got Me Floatin’ P.M. Dawn
Red House Buddy Guy
A Girl Like You Smithereens
Chaise Longue Wet Leg
Every Time The Sun Comes Up Sharon Van Etten
Bargain The Who
You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere Bob Dylan
You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere The Byrds
Waves The Red Plastic Buddha
We’ve Been Here Before The New Pornographers
Darling Shade The New Pornographers
Water Song Hot Tuna
You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away The Beatles

