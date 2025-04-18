So Old It’s New set for Saturday, April 19, 2025 – on air 8-10 am ET

A mishmash ‘throw stuff at the wall see what sticks’ set list, including some leftovers I couldn’t fit into previous shows. My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

So Old It’s New show archive

Facebook page

1. Muddy Waters, All Aboard

2. Buddy Holly, Early In The Morning

3. Mott The Hoople, All The Way From Memphis

4. Eric Burdon and War, Blues For Memphis Slim

5. The Band, Back To Memphis

6. Stray Cats, 18 Miles To Memphis

7. Roy Buchanan, Down By The River (live)

8. Alan Parsons Project, In The Lap Of The Gods

9. Alan Parsons Project, Lucifer

10. James Gang, Alexis

11. MC5, Come Together

12. Colin James, I’m Losing You

13. Pearl Jam, Glorified G

14. Peter Tosh, Bush Doctor (from Captured Live)

15. Alannah Myles, Tumbleweed

16. Talking Heads, Gangster Of Love

17. Elton John, You’re So Static

18. Jason and The Scorchers, 19th Nervous Breakdown

19. The Rolling Stones, Baby Break It Down

20. Little Feat, Day At The Dog Races (live, from Waiting For Columbus)

21. Patti Smith Group, Easter

My track-by-track tales:

1. Muddy Waters, All Aboard (from Fathers and Sons featuring Otis Spann, Mike Bloomfield, Paul Butterfield, Donald ‘Duck’ Dunn, Sam Lay and Buddy Miles) . . . You feel like you’re on a train on this one about love lost and maybe regained with someone new, chugging along complete with opening train whistle. Not much more to say beyond my list of who plays on Muddy’s 1969 album, other than it’s great. It was wonderful how, as an elder statesman of the blues by then, Muddy’s ‘sons’ flocked to help him out on albums, including as the decade of the 1970s progressed, Johnny Winter who played on and produced three late period Muddy albums plus the excellent Muddy ‘Mississippi’ Waters live record.

2. Buddy Holly, Early In The Morning . . . One of those ‘what might have been’ tracks in terms of directions Holly might have taken had he lived. The shuffling rock and roll tune co-written by Bobby Darin of Splish Splash fame and his somewhat regular writing partner Woody Harris was recorded by Holly in 1958 including gospel-tinged background vocals by The Helen Way Singers. Darin did his own version of the song around the same time.



North America album cover



UK album cover

3. Mott The Hoople, All The Way From Memphis . . . We start a mini-Memphis-themed set with this rousing lead cut from the 1973 album Mott, driven by Mick Ralphs’ guitar riff and a sizzling saxophone solo from Andy Mackay of Roxy Music. The song went top 10 in the UK but didn’t chart in North America, although it did get considerable FM radio airplay and is one of the band’s best-known tracks.

4. Eric Burdon and War, Blues For Memphis Slim . . . Extended, 13-minute piece of jazzy funk blues from the April 1970 release Eric Burdon declares ‘War’. A great meeting of musical minds between the Animals’ singer and the progressive soul and R & B band that resulted in the great single Spill The Wine, from the same album. Eight months later, December, 1970, came The Black-Man’s Burdon album after which the pairing parted ways.

5. The Band, Back To Memphis . . . A Chuck Berry tune that first appeared in a live version on the comprehensive 2-CD compilation To Kingdom Come: The Definitive Collection released in 1989 and now out of print. I’ve long had my copy so I’m good. The track, in studio form and recorded at the time, was later added to expanded releases of The Band’s 1973 covers album Moondog Matinee, where it’s titled Going Back To Memphis.

6. Stray Cats, 18 Miles To Memphis . . . Typically terrific rockabilly boogie by the band, channeling the 1950s, as was their wont, on the 1983 album Rant N’ Rave With The Stray Cats.

7. Roy Buchanan, Down By The River (live) . . . A previously – until 1992’s Sweet Dreams: The Anthology and 2006’s Definitive Collection – unreleased live version by the great blues/rock guitarist of the Neil Young classic originally on Young’s second solo album, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, recorded with Crazy Horse.

8. Alan Parsons Project, In The Lap Of The Gods . . . A moody, orchestral prog-rock piece from the 1978 album Pyramid, the first of two straight instrumentals, from consecutive albums by the Project.

9. Alan Parsons Project, Lucifer . . . An eerie yet funky and, once you hear the hook, instantly familiar lead track from the 1979 album Eve.

10. James Gang, Alexis . . . What starts as a mellow ballad builds into a guitar showcase for future Deep Purple member Tommy Bolin, who also sings the song, during his period with the James Gang. It’s from the the 1973 album Bang, Bolin’s first of two with the group after founding guitarist Joe Walsh and his replacement, Domenic Triano left. After 1974’s Miami album off, too, went Bolin to a solo career and Deep Purple for one album, the 1975 release Come Taste The Band.

11. MC5, Come Together . . . Not The Beatles tune but rather manic Motor City-area mayhem from the punk rock pioneers’ debut album, the live Kick Out The Jams, released in 1969. It was recorded at a late 1968 concert in Detroit.

12. Colin James, I’m Losing You . . . Faithful cover, great guitar, of the John Lennon tune from 1980’s Double Fantasy album. Canadian blues singer/guitarist James’s version came out on his 2003 album Traveler.

13. Pearl Jam, Glorified G . . . This funky and sarcastic diatribe against gun culture wasn’t a single but for my money is one of the best songs on the band’s second album, 1993’s Vs. Many apparently agree since it got enough airplay to make No. 39 on the US Billboard chart.

14. Peter Tosh, Bush Doctor (from Captured Live) . . . Fiery live version of the title cut from Tosh’s 1978 studio album which featured Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards on the track and Mick Jagger with co-lead vocals on the single (You Gotta Walk And) Don’t Look Back, a cover of The Temptations’ 1965 hit they titled Don’t Look Back. The Bush Doctor album came during a period when Tosh, signed to Rolling Stones Records at the time, was often an opening act at Stones concerts. As for Bush Doctor the song, it’s something of a companion piece to the title track from Tosh’s 1976 studio album Legalize It, celebrating in Tosh’s view the health benefits of and calling for the legalization of marijuana.

15. Alannah Myles, Tumbleweed . . . Country-tinged pop-rock tune with Myles’ sultry voice floating over the bluesy guitar riffs. Myles’ self-titled debut album in 1989 gets most of the hype in large measure due to its worldwide hit single Black Velvet. But I find 1992’s Rockinghorse, her second album from which Tumbleweed is taken, equally good.

16. Talking Heads, Gangster Of Love . . . Not Steve Miller’s cover of the Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson song but a rhythmic, worldbeat type track from sessions that produced the albums Remain In Light (1980) and Naked (1988). The band eventually polished and released the song in 1992 on the 2-disc compilation Popular Favorites 1976–1992: Sand in the Vaseline.

17. Elton John, You’re So Static . . . Funky pop rock tune fueled by the Tower Of Power horn section. Catchy stuff, from the 1974 album Caribou.

18. Jason and The Scorchers, 19th Nervous Breakdown . . . An, er, scorching version of the Stones’ hit single from 1966. It was released on The Scorchers’ 1986 album Still Standing. It also appears on the 1998 album Cover You: A Tribute To The Rolling Stones which contains covers of Stones’ songs by artists like Otis Redding (Satisfaction), Linda Ronstadt (Tumbling Dice), Johnny Cash (No Expectations) and Johnny Winter (Jumpin’ Jack Flash) among others.

19. The Rolling Stones, Baby Break It Down . . . Mid-tempo track from 1994’s Voodoo Lounge album featuring a great pedal steel guitar solo from Ron Wood. Another one of those largely unknown – other than to Stones freaks like me – gems that pepper their studio albums, particularly their latter-day releases.

20. Little Feat, Day At The Dog Races (live, from Waiting For Columbus) . . . Twice the length of the six-minute studio track from the 1977 album Time Loves A Hero, this instrumental Weather Report-like jazz fusion jam didn’t appear on the original 1978 release of the classic live album Waiting For Columbus although it was recorded on the 1977 tour from which Columbus came. Day At The Dog Races was one of several bonus tracks from that tour added to a 2002 re-release of the live album.

21. Patti Smith Group, Easter . . . Well, it is Easter weekend – Happy Easter, everyone – so how could I resist playing this haunting, evocative title track to the 1978 album?