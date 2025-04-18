OUTREACH MEMO 4

Memo to: Everyone 4

From: Outreach Committee

Topic: How do you listen?

How are we reaching you or why aren’t we?

There are a two ways you can listen to the station. Of course here at the web site or over over the air at 102.7 FM. We offer many ways you can listen at any time to many programs here through a direct pod cast connection. Many of our programers have archived shows.

We do have a transmitter and tower that basically services the Cambridge to Waterloo corridor.

Our web site services are the most economical way to interact with you as the transmitter and tower requirements are quite a big part of our financial requirements. Up until very recently most radio was concentrated in the over air reception by people at home listening through a big stereo receiver unit. Today of course many people just stream us. Including in their cars.

That actually makes sure you receive a nice signal no matter what the weather or how far you are from the tower. It’s a nice way to see what is available as you can just hit our schedule button and see the full range of great shows we host. Because that factor is becoming such large part of our community engagement we are looking for a web site programmer or web development company to join us. Your expertise can only enhance our own great technical team. We’ve got some great ideas.

Stations these days must be multi layered in what they offer you. Not only do we broadcast the widest range of music anywhere from our vibrant multi-ethnic communities but we also offer shows ranging from financial planning and news to student involvement and theatre.

We need to build our partnerships with not only our listeners but with the business community as well. If you would like to devote some of your skills to help us out, please just email me at nocrapradio@yahoo.com

Next up, some of the people who are with us.

pj

“With our thoughts we make the world”. Buddha