So Old It’s New set for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

A blues-blues rock-oriented show, leading with Colin James in recognition of his headlining slot at the annual Kitchener Blues Festival which began Thursday night here and runs through Sunday.

Included in the set are blues legends/influencers like John Lee Hooker, his cousin Earl Hooker and Muddy Waters, the early, Peter Green-led blues version of Fleetwood Mac, Chicken Shack with Christine Perfect, later Christine McVie and a future Mac member on lead vocals, Jethro Tull from that band’s first, blues-oriented album This Was and atypical AC/DC with the bluesy Ride On. It’s from the 1976 album (not released in North America until 1981) Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap and later appeared on the 1986 album Who Made Who which is the soundtrack to the movie Maximum Overdrive, loosely based on Stephen King’s short story Trucks.

1. Colin James, Real Stuff

2. Fleetwood Mac, Cold Black Night

3. Ten Years After, I Woke Up This Morning

4. The Butterfield Blues Band, Morning Blues

5. Chicken Shack, I’d Rather Go Blind

6. The Allman Brothers Band, You Don’t Love Me (live, from At Fillmore East)

7. Jethro Tull, It’s Breaking Me Up

8. John Lee Hooker, It Serves You Right To Suffer

9. Earl Hooker, Wah Wah Blues

10. Muddy Waters, The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock & Roll

11. Johnny Winter, Like A Rolling Stone

12. The Rolling Stones, Ventilator Blues

13. Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dirty Pool

14. Rory Gallagher, I Could’ve Had Religion (from Live In Europe)

15. Eric Clapton, Double Trouble (live, from Just One Night)

16. Boz Scaggs, Loan Me A Dime (Duane Allman slide guitar)

17. Led Zeppelin, Tea For One

18. AC/DC, Ride On