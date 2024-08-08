The Clean Up Hour, Mix 278

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:

Tracklist:

Cousin Stizz – My Bike

JPEGMAFIA & Denzel Curry – JPEGULTRA!

Gang Starr – Step In the Arena

MF DOOM – All Outta Ale

Skeme – That Good

Jay Worthy, DaM FunK, & P-LO – Untouchable

Niko B – ur a bundly of joy !

Reflection Eternal – Some Kind of Wonderful

Michael Christmas – Nissan Altima

Curren$y – High Tunes

Smoke DZA & C Lo – I Like Dreaming

Larry June – Til Next Time Love

Terrace Martin, Wiz Khalifa, & Overdoz. – Roll Up

Snakehips & Earthgang – GLIMMER

Big K.R.I.T & Raheem Devaughn – Player’s Ballad

Dom Kennedy – South Central Love

Yelawolf & Poo Bear – Good Girl

New Boyz & Shannell – Can’t Nobody

Killer Mike – SLUMMER

NxWorries, Snoop Dogg, & October London – FromHere

Snoop Dogg & E-White – I Miss That *****

Scotty ATL – Five in the Mornin

Childish Gambino – Dadvocate

Stalley & Jade – Sunrays

Men I Trust – Something In Water

Vince Staples – Government Cheese

Slum Village – The Look of Love

Common & Pete Rock – Everything’s So Grand

The Game, Ashley Cole, & Mike Epps – Supastar

See y’all next time!