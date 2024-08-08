The Clean Up Hour, Mix 278

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:
Tracklist:
Cousin Stizz – My Bike
JPEGMAFIA & Denzel Curry – JPEGULTRA!
Gang Starr – Step In the Arena
MF DOOM – All Outta Ale
Skeme – That Good
Jay Worthy, DaM FunK, & P-LO – Untouchable
Niko B – ur a bundly of joy !
Reflection Eternal – Some Kind of Wonderful
Michael Christmas – Nissan Altima
Curren$y – High Tunes
Smoke DZA & C Lo – I Like Dreaming
Larry June – Til Next Time Love
Terrace Martin, Wiz Khalifa, & Overdoz. – Roll Up
Snakehips & Earthgang – GLIMMER
Big K.R.I.T & Raheem Devaughn – Player’s Ballad
Dom Kennedy – South Central Love
Yelawolf & Poo Bear – Good Girl
New Boyz & Shannell – Can’t Nobody
Killer Mike – SLUMMER
NxWorries, Snoop Dogg, & October London – FromHere
Snoop Dogg & E-White – I Miss That *****
Scotty ATL – Five in the Mornin
Childish Gambino – Dadvocate
Stalley & Jade – Sunrays
Men I Trust – Something In Water
Vince Staples – Government Cheese
Slum Village – The Look of Love
Common & Pete Rock – Everything’s So Grand
The Game, Ashley Cole, & Mike Epps – Supastar
See y’all next time!