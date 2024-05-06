So Old It’s New set list airing 8-10 pm ET tonight, Monday, May 6, 2024

I did a box set show last Monday, April 29 so this is box set show 2, from collections I own that I didn’t touch on last week. Still a few boxes left unmined, so I may do a 3rd such show next week, or sometime soon. My full track-by-track tales follow the list below.

My full track-by-track tales:

1. Alphonse Mouzon, Nitroglycerin . . . The first of four songs in this box set show taken from the 1989-released Tommy Bolin package The Ultimate. It covers the late great guitarist’s trip, both solo and with various artists including the James Gang and Deep Purple, into blues and hard rock, jazz fusion and funk rock. This one’s from jazz drummer Mouzon’s 1975 album Mind Transplant.

2. Billy Cobham, Quadrant 4 . . . Via The Ultimate box, from jazz fusion drummer Cobham’s 1973 debut album Spectrum. . It’s the record, featuring Bolin’s guitar playing, that caught the attention of then-Deep Purple singer David Coverdale who recommended Bolin – who played on Purple’s 1975 album Come Taste The Band – to his bandmates after Ritchie Blackmore left to form Rainbow.

3. Zephyr, Showbizzy . . . Rocker from Zephyr’s second and final album featuring Bolin, 1971’s Going Back To Colorado, with singer Candy Givens doing a nice impression of Heart’s Ann Wilson, or vice-versa.

4. Moxy, Time To Move On . . . From the Toronto rockers’ self-titled 1975 debut album, Bolin on guitar on this track. The story goes that Moxy’s guitarist was thrown out of the studio after a disagreement with the engineer, Bolin was recording in a studio next door, knew one of Moxy’s members and, here you go.

5. Rod Stewart/Python Lee Jackson, In A Broken Dream . . . Stewart on lead vocals with Aussie rock band Python Lee Jackson, 1969. From Stewart’s Storyteller box set.

6. The Rolling Stones, I’m Free . . . Live, from Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out! 40th anniversary expanded box set release.

7. B.B. King, How Blue Can You Get . . . Live, from Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out! 40th anniverary expanded release.

8. Ike & Tina Turner, Come Together . . . Cover of The Beatles’ song, live, from Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out! 40th anniversary expanded release. According to Roy Carr’s book The Rolling Stones: An Illustrated Record, the Stones wanted the B.B. King and Turner opening sets released as the second disc on a double live album but were turned down by their then-record company, Decca. The full package finally came out in a lavish 2009 box set that includes a retrospective book and DVD.

9. John Lennon with Elton John, I Saw Her Standing There . . . Live, from 4-CD Lennon set, played with Elton John’s band during EJ’s November, 1974 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It was the lead track, sung by Paul McCartney, on The Beatles’ debut album Please Please Me, released in 1963. Lennon introduced it, as follows, during the 1974 show:

“I’d like to thank Elton and the boys for having me on tonight. We tried to think of a number to finish off with so I can get out of here and be sick, and we thought we’d do a number of an old, estranged fiancé of mine, called Paul. This is one I never sang, it’s an old Beatle number, and we just about know it.”

Elton John released it as the B-side to his Philadelphia Freedom single and it’s also on his To Be Continued . . . box set and expanded re-releases of his 1976 live album Here and There.

10. Peter Green, Cruel Contradictions . . . Sublime jazzy blues from 2008’s 4-CD release Peter Green: The Anthology, with Green collaborating on guitar, harmnica and lead vocals with renowned British jazz, blues and R & B saxophonist Dick Heckstall-Smith on a song from Heckstall-Smith’s 2001 album Blues and Beyond. The album was something of a Bluesbreakers reunion as it featured, on various tracks, not only John Mayall but former Bluesbreakers Green, Heckstall-Smith and guitarist Mick Taylor, later of The Rolling Stones. Heckstall-Smith and Taylor, who replaced Green in the Bluesbreakers when Green formed Fleetwood Mac, played together on the 1968 Bluesbreakers album Bare Wires.

11. Chicago, A Song For Richard and His Friends . . . A diatribe against then US President Richard Nixon, from the Chicago box set Group Portrait via this live version originally relesased on the 4-LP vinyl album Chicago At Carnegie Hall in 1971. An instrumental version appeared as a bonus track on the 2002 reissue of the 1972 studio release, Chicago V.

12. Jeff Beck, Back On The Street . . . A metallic rocker, lead vocals by American singer Karen Lawrence, notable for her background vocals to Steven Tyler on the chorus of Aerosmith’s song Get It Up, from 1977’s Draw The Line album. Back On The Street was the B-side of the 1985 single People Get Ready that featured old Beck collaborator Rod Stewart, from the Truth and Beck-Ola album days, on lead vocals. Both songs were recorded during the sessions for Beck’s 1985 album Flash and both also appeared on the 1991 Beckology box.

13. ZZ Top, Salt Lick . . . Non-album funky somewhat psychedelic single from 1970, taken from 2003’s Chrome, Smoke & BBQ box set. ZZ Top was still in its formative stages, with only guitarist/singer/songwriter Billy Gibbons of the classic trio of Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard in the lineup at this point. Lanier Gregg (bass) and Dan Mitchell (drums) were the other band members at the time.

14. Yes, Something’s Coming . . . An adaptation of the Leonard Bernstein/Stephen Sondheim song from West Side Story, taken from 1991’s 4-CD box Yesyears. It was the B-side to Yes’s first released single, Sweetness, from the band’s self-titled 1969 debut album.

15. Derek and The Dominos, Evil . . . I played a track from Clapton’s Crossroads 2 live songs box last week. This cover of the Willie Dixon tune, also famously done by Howlin’ Wolf, is from the first Crossroads box set, released in 1988. It was recorded during 1971 sessions for the Dominos’ aborted second studio album.

16. Judas Priest, Heart Of A Lion . . . Studio outtake from the sessions for 1986 album Turbo, taken from 2004’s Metalogy box set. Should have made the original album, if you ask me.

17. Jethro Tull, To Be Sad Is A Mad Way To Be . . . Bluesy live cut from a 1969 show in Stockholm, Sweden, taken from the limited edition 25th Anniversary Box Set, released in 1993. Ian Anderson is known for his flute playing, but he nails this one on harmonica, too.

18. The Byrds, Mae Jean Goes To Hollywood . . . An outtake from 1969’s Ballad Of Easy Rider album since released on expanded versions of that record. The song first appeared on the original 4-CD The Byrds box set, released in 1990. Now out of print, that box was replaced in 2006 with a new one, There Is A Season although each set contains some tracks, like this countryish tune written by Jackson Browne, that the other box does not.

19. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Junkie . . . 1970 demo of a funky rocker, released on the Lynyrd Skynyrd box set, 1991.

20. The Allman Brothers Band . . . I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town . . . Live, extended cut first recorded in 1936 by bluesman William “Casey Bill’ Weldon. Taken from the Dreams box set released in 1989, the same version is also available on Live At Ludlow Garage 1970 and features the original ABB lineup of Duane and Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jamioe” Johanson.