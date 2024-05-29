CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 6 May 2024: Guest Hosts André Leoncita and Asuga Ikemoto

Show Notes

Two men with headphones around their necks smiling and laughing towards the camera.
Andre Leoncito and Asuga Ikemoto

Guest hosts Asuga Ikemoto and André Leoncito from St. Mary’s High School play music, some of their own productions, and provide interpretation and explanations.

Special thanks to David Lacalamita, teacher at St. Mary’s High School!

Asuga starts at 00m51s ; André starts at 27m15s.

Asuga Ikemoto Online:

André Leoncito Online:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-05-06-episode157-Guest-Hosts-Andre-Leocito-and-Asuga-Ikemoto-of-St.-Marys-Hight-School.mp3 (51 MB, 55m10s, episode 157)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m51s Asuga Ikemoto introduces the first number. (Technical difficulties cut off the start of Asuga’s introduction)
1m06s (unknown) Skrillex
6m30s I Want You Blonde woman in a black bikini with a gaping wound on her abdomen, rising up off an examination table and making a zombie-like gesture with her right arm)
YouTube 		Chris Lake
11m04s Lazers HOWSLA, Noizu, Lasers (yellow letters on a red background beside a circle representing a 1960s chair with two yellow legs coming out wearing green high heeled shoes)
YouTube 		Noizu
15m24s De Veldt ULTRA, Ultramusic (illustration of a black silhouette of a boy and girl in a field (of grass?), on an orange background)
YouTube 		deadmau5 feat. Chris James
24m07s Teachers Daft Punk, Teachers (letters formed by pink serge stitching on a black background)
YouTube 		Daft Punk
27m15s André Leoncito, aka Aleon introduces himself and his first track.
27m22s Sidechain Fever Scratchin' Melodii, Sidechain Fever -abducted- (illustration of a person wearing a purple conical hat peering around a corner, there is an illustration of a person with hair covering their eyes and wearing a pink hat with a speech bubble "Aleon made this!")
YouTube 		Aleon
30m42s Bubble Up Screenshot of a video game with two characters apparently on islands, with coloured arrows floating around. At the top is a clock showing "0:38", at the bottom is shown "Score 31000 | Misses 0 | Rating: Sick! (95.43%) - FG"
YouTube
34m51s Deepsea Disco Illustration of a disco ball beside a pink seahorse
YouTube 		Rareblin
38m55s Supergirl Anime style watercolour (?) illustration of a girl with purple hair.
YouTube 		Snail’s House
42m45s André interviews Asuga
44m06s Colour Your Night Future Funk Remix Colour Your Night Future Funk Remix (illustration of a man with blue hair wearing a blue jacket)
YouTube 		Aleon feat. Fienness Mendoza
46m37s Hold On Hold On! (jagged white letters on a mostly black background, some blue and purple lines looking like spiderwebs)
SoundCloud 		Inverted Silence
XXmXXs Aleon’s Parents Illustration of a person with dark curly hair coverving their eyes, wearing a light purple hat and a dark purple uniform jacket.
(unreleased) 		Aleon
52m39s André and Asuga give their online locations.
53m15s Bob talks to Asuga and André about the Music and Computers program.
54m15s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 6 May 2024 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

