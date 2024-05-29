CKMS Community Connections for 6 May 2024: Guest Hosts André Leoncita and Asuga Ikemoto

Show Notes
Guest hosts Asuga Ikemoto and André Leoncito from St. Mary’s High School play music, some of their own productions, and provide interpretation and explanations.
Special thanks to David Lacalamita, teacher at St. Mary’s High School!
Asuga starts at 00m51s ; André starts at 27m15s.
Asuga Ikemoto Online:
- SoundCloud: Asuga Ikemoto | SoundCloud
André Leoncito Online:
- Twitter (X): Aleon (@aleonepic) | Twitter
- Instagram: Aleon (@aleonepic) | Instagram
- YouTube: Aleon (@aleonepic) | YouTube
- SoundCloud: Aleon | SoundCloud
- E-mail: aleonepic@gmail.com
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m51s
|Asuga Ikemoto introduces the first number. (Technical difficulties cut off the start of Asuga’s introduction)
|1m06s
|(unknown)
|Skrillex
|6m30s
|I Want You
|
YouTube
|Chris Lake
|11m04s
|Lazers
|
YouTube
|Noizu
|15m24s
|De Veldt
|
YouTube
|deadmau5 feat. Chris James
|24m07s
|Teachers
|
YouTube
|Daft Punk
|27m15s
|André Leoncito, aka Aleon introduces himself and his first track.
|27m22s
|Sidechain Fever
|
YouTube
|Aleon
|30m42s
|Bubble Up
|
YouTube
|34m51s
|Deepsea Disco
|
YouTube
|Rareblin
|38m55s
|Supergirl
|
YouTube
|Snail’s House
|42m45s
|André interviews Asuga
|44m06s
|Colour Your Night Future Funk Remix
|
YouTube
|Aleon feat. Fienness Mendoza
|46m37s
|Hold On
|
SoundCloud
|Inverted Silence
|XXmXXs
|Aleon’s Parents
|
(unreleased)
|Aleon
|52m39s
|André and Asuga give their online locations.
|53m15s
|Bob talks to Asuga and André about the Music and Computers program.
|54m15s
|Bob gives the end credits.
