CKMS Community Connections for 6 May 2024: Guest Hosts André Leoncita and Asuga Ikemoto

Show Notes



Guest hosts Asuga Ikemoto and André Leoncito from St. Mary’s High School play music, some of their own productions, and provide interpretation and explanations.

Special thanks to David Lacalamita, teacher at St. Mary’s High School!

Asuga starts at 00m51s ; André starts at 27m15s.

Asuga Ikemoto Online:



André Leoncito Online:



Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-05-06-episode157-Guest-Hosts-Andre-Leocito-and-Asuga-Ikemoto-of-St.-Marys-Hight-School.mp3 (51 MB, 55m10s, episode 157)

Index



CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 6 May 2024 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.