So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 18/22: on air 8-10 pm ET

1. Tony Joe White, Even Trolls Love Rock and Roll
2. The Jeff Beck Group, Jailhouse Rock
3. David Baerwald, All For You
4. Soundgarden, Spoonman
5. Stone Temple Pilots, Vasoline
6. Alice In Chains, Dirt
7. Bob Seger, Ain’t Got No Money
8. Stampeders, Then Came The White Man
9. Queen, White Man
10. Steppenwolf, Don’t Step On The Grass, Sam
11. Johnny Rivers, Where Have All The Flowers Gone
12. The Marshall Tucker Band, 24 Hours At A Time
13. April Wine, Juvenile Delinquent ( from Live at the El Mocambo)
14. The Rolling Stones, Sister Morphine
15. Ike & Tina Turner, Come Together
16. Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s Restaurant Massacree
17. Spirit, Mechanical World
18. The Amboy Dukes, Migration
19. Klaatu, Little Neutrino
20. Billy Cobham, Stratus