1. Megadeth, Set The World Afire
2. Dio, Strange Highways
3. The Amboy Dukes, Migration
4. Budgie, Who Do You Want For Your Love?
5. Alvin Lee, Shot In The Dark
6. Booker T. And The MGs, Time Is Tight
7. Buckwheat Zydeco, Bim Bam, Thank You Mam
8. Jefferson Airplane, Good Shepherd
9. Graham Parker And The Rumour, I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
10. John Mellencamp, Serious Business
11. David Lee Roth, Ladies Nite In Buffalo?
12.The Rolling Stones, Surprise,Surprise
13. Genesis, Mad Man Moon
14. Fleetwood Mac, Woman Of 1000 Years
15. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault
16. Peter Tosh, Mystic Man
17. Nazareth, Silver Dollar Forger (Parts 1 and 2)
18. Traffic, Dealer
19. Paul McCartney/Wings, Medicine Jar (guitarist Jimmy McCulloch lead vocals and co-writer with Colin Allen)
20. Midnight Oil, Too Much Sunshine
21. ZZ Top, Sure Got Cold After The Rain Fell
22. Jimi Hendrix, Who Knows (live, from Band Of Gypsys)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 22, 2019
