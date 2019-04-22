So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 22, 2019

1. Megadeth, Set The World Afire

2. Dio, Strange Highways

3. The Amboy Dukes, Migration

4. Budgie, Who Do You Want For Your Love?

5. Alvin Lee, Shot In The Dark

6. Booker T. And The MGs, Time Is Tight

7. Buckwheat Zydeco, Bim Bam, Thank You Mam

8. Jefferson Airplane, Good Shepherd

9. Graham Parker And The Rumour, I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down

10. John Mellencamp, Serious Business

11. David Lee Roth, Ladies Nite In Buffalo?

12.The Rolling Stones, Surprise,Surprise

13. Genesis, Mad Man Moon

14. Fleetwood Mac, Woman Of 1000 Years

15. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault

16. Peter Tosh, Mystic Man

17. Nazareth, Silver Dollar Forger (Parts 1 and 2)

18. Traffic, Dealer

19. Paul McCartney/Wings, Medicine Jar (guitarist Jimmy McCulloch lead vocals and co-writer with Colin Allen)

20. Midnight Oil, Too Much Sunshine

21. ZZ Top, Sure Got Cold After The Rain Fell

22. Jimi Hendrix, Who Knows (live, from Band Of Gypsys)