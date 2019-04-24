Rebel Time Radio – April 24, 2019

- X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial
- Against All Authority – 24-Hour Roadside Resistance
- Embrace the Kill – Polizia Controlla
- Autonomads – Dickenson Three
- D.O.A. – Marijuana Motherfucker
- NoFX – Herojuana
- D.O.A. – Cut and Dried
- The Selecter – My Collie (Not a Dog)
- Bad Religion – You Are the Government
- Social Distortion – It’s The Law
- Rancid – Time Bomb
- Green Day – Welcome to Paradise
- The Offspring – Bad Habit
- Dong Vegan – Cop Car
- Bad Egg – Ghostface Crowd Killah
- Shitrat – Hands in my Pockets
- The Essential Letdowns – You’re A Letdown Too
- Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer
- The Adicts – Viva La Revolution
- Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant
Radio Waterloo