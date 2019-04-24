Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – April 24, 2019

  1. X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial
  2. Against All Authority – 24-Hour Roadside Resistance
  3. Embrace the Kill – Polizia Controlla
  4. Autonomads – Dickenson Three
  5. D.O.A. – Marijuana Motherfucker
  6. NoFX – Herojuana
  7. D.O.A. – Cut and Dried
  8. The Selecter – My Collie (Not a Dog)
  9. Bad Religion – You Are the Government
  10. Social Distortion – It’s The Law
  11. Rancid – Time Bomb
  12. Green Day – Welcome to Paradise
  13. The Offspring – Bad Habit
  14. Dong Vegan – Cop Car
  15. Bad Egg – Ghostface Crowd Killah
  16. Shitrat – Hands in my Pockets
  17. The Essential Letdowns – You’re A Letdown Too
  18. Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer
  19. The Adicts – Viva La Revolution
  20. Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant

